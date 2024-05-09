Afton, Deposit-Hancock punch tickets to MAC title game

May 8—The Afton baseball team took down Delhi in the Midstate Athletic Conference playoffs at home on Wednesday.

Justin Reeve doubled twice, drove in a pair of runs and scored three runs while Carter Burns had three hits and three RBI. Matthew Carman added two hits and four runs in the win.

Ryan Wright earned the win on the mound, striking out 11 over four and one-third innings.

Isaac Marsiglio had two hits for Delhi while Lucas Nealis, Marshall LaPiere and Bryce Livengood each singled in the loss.

Marsiglio struck out four over six innings on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Afton will take on Deposit-Hancock in the MAC Championship.

Deposit-Hancock 8, Unatego/Franklin 0

Deposit-Hancock advanced to the MAC title game with an 8-0 shutout against Unatego/Franklin on Wednesday.

Zech Begeal and Thomas Reis combined for a two-hit shutout for D-H, striking out nine batters.

Reis had the big bat on offense, hitting a home run and a double and driving in two runs. Lucas Barnes added two hits in the win.

Braeden Johnson's double and Reese James' single were the only hits of the game for U/F. Braeden and Xander Johnson combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound.

Oneonta 5, Chenango Forks 4 (Saturday)

Oneonta rallied for a 5-4 walk-off win against Chenango Forks on Saturday.

After Forks took the lead in the top of the sixth inning, Oneonta tied things up in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Britten Zeh.

Then, with the bases loaded, Grayson Brockington drove in the winning run on a walk-off walk.

Jameson Brown had two hits including a double and an RBI while Brady Carr had two hits as well. Tanner Tubia had a two-run double in the third inning and Chase Jervis added a double of his own.

Nolan Stark struck out four batters in six innings and Jervis struck out the side in his lone inning of work to pick up the win.

Oneonta (15-0) will play in the STAC Semifinals on Saturday at Maine-Endwell against Vestal.

Afton 9, Delhi 1

Delhi 100 000 0 — 1 5 4

Afton 203 202 X — 9 12 2

DA: Isaac Marsiglio (L) and Jackson DeMeo

A: Ryan Wright (W), B. Baciuska (5) and Matthew Carman

2B: Justin Reeve 2 (A), C. Warren (A)

Deposit-Hancock 8, Unatego/Franklin 0

Unatego/Franklin 000 000 0 — 0 2 6

Deposit-Hancock 300 203 X — 8 8 0

U/F: Xander Johnson (L), Braeden Johnson (2) and Chase Birdsall

D-H: Zech Begeal (W), Thomas Reis (5) and Noah Bass

HR: Thomas Reis (D-H)

2B: Thomas Reis (D-H), Braeden Johnson (U/F)

Oneonta 5, Chenango Forks 4 (Saturday)

Chenango Forks 100 003 0 — 4 9 1

Oneonta 030 000 2 — 5 8 0

CF: Curtis (L) and Boyle

OHS: Nolan Stark, Chase Jervis (W, 7) and Jameson Brown

2B: Chase Jervis (OHS), Tanner Tubia (OHS)

GOLF

Cooperstown 177, Herkimer 230

The Cooperstown golf team rolled to a 177-230 victory over Herkimer on Wednesday at the Mohawk Valley Event Center. It was their second win over Herkimer in as many days.

Brayden Sentz had the low round of the day with a 41, Charlie Lambert and Jackson Crisman each shot 44 and Colyn Criqui added a score of 48.

Cooperstown will host the Town of Webb on Friday.

Cooperstown 177, Herkimer 230 At Mohawk Valley Event Center Front 9, Par 36

Coop: Brayden Sentz 41, Charlie Lambert 44, Jackson Crisman 44, Colyn Criqui 48

Herk: Steven Naegele 54, Dakota Everson 54, Landon Ploss 56, Cole Bolen 66

TENNIS

The Cooperstown tennis team clinched the Center State Conference title on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over Sauquoit Valley.

Isaiah George, Eero Aho and Henry Ayers all won in singles play for the Hawkeyes. Winning in doubles were the tandems of Alexis Wolfe and Bianca Adam, and Alfred Hom and Owen Marling.

Cooperstown 5, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Tuesday)

Singles: Isaiah George (Coop) def. Quincy Stayton 7-5, 6-2; Eero Aho (Coop) def. Bryce Petteys 6-2, 6-3; Henry Ayers (Coop) def. Enzo Carbone 6-3, 6-3

Doubles: Alexis Wolfe/Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Layden Kravec/Gavin Ryan 6-2, 6-3; Alfred Hom/Owen Marling (Coop) def. Nathan Silchuk/Dawson Parry 6-1, 6-3