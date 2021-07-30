From afterthought to full-season starter, Cowboys’ Terence Steele enters Year 2

This time last year, offensive tackle Terence Steele was fighting for a spot anywhere on the roster. After all, undrafted free agents are guaranteed nothing in the NFL, especially on the Dallas Cowboys who have the likes of Tyron Smith and La’el Collins anchoring the top of the depth chart. But with both of them out for the year come October, Steele was forced into action.

The Texas native seemed to have earned at least one thing throughout his tumultuous rookie season: the trust of offensive line coach Joe Philbin, the man who stuck with him through thick and thin. Entering his sophomore season, he’ll need to earn more than that.

Our player profile countdown continues with No. 78 Terence Steele.

Background Detail

Jersey No: 78 Position: Tackle Age: 24 Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 310 pounds Hometown: Indianapolis, IN High School: Byron P. Steele II (Cibolo, TX) College: Texas Tech NFL Draft: Undrafted 2020

Stats

College Stats: 47 starts Big 12 honorable-mention Pro Stats: Games played: 16 Games started: 14 Sacks allowed: 9 Penalties: 6

Player Profile

The pictures above should come as no surprise to anyone who turned on a Cowboys game in the forgettable 2020 season, a quarterback on the ground and an offensive lineman hanging on for dear life. That was the year everyone, not just the undrafted rookie. Imagine for a second being Steele. The offseason is abbreviated due to the pandemic, every preseason game is cancelled so that option of getting accustomed to the speed of the game is out the window, and come Week 1 he's starting due to injury. That's a tough spot for any player to be in, let alone a 23-year-old undrafted free agent filling in for one of the premier tackles in the game. Steele started every week through the bye, but was mercifully replaced by Zack Martin who got his first career start in Week 11. The issue? Martin was injured in Week 12 thrusting Steele back into a starting role for the remainder of the season. Still, it wasn't all for naught, as Steele seems firmly entrenched as a backup tackle and has a full season of NFL starts under his belt in case his name is called again. It would be shocking for Steele to end up a camp cut, but it's not an impossible outcome. It's clear that the Dallas brass wasn't thrilled with the line play last season that they stood pat in the offseason. Instead they added competition at the tackle spot in the form of crusty veteran Ty Nsekhe and rookie Josh Ball. In fact, as far as the financial side of it goes, it would cost the Cowboys nearly nothing to move on from Steele. In the end the hope is that Steele proves his worth in training camp and in preseason action, locking down a roster spot in the process and then never setting on the field during the season except in garbage time.

This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

