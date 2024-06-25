AfterShocks roster nearly complete ahead of TBT 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The AfterShocks roster is nearly complete ahead of TBT 2024.

TBT Wichita Regional will be from July 20-24 at Charles Koch Arena.

The AfterShocks kick off the tournament in game one at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. They will play against a team that is still to be determined.

Wichita State Univeristy alumni make up most of the AfterShocks roster.

#1 Markis Mcduffie – Small Forward

#2 Alterique Gilbert – Point Guard

#3 Jeremiah Martin – Point Guard

#5 Trey Wade – Small Forward

#7 Caleb Walker – Small Forward

#8 Rashard Kelly – Power Forward

#21 Darral Willis Jr. – Power Forward

#22 Jordan Parks – Small Forward

#33 Conner Frankamp – Point Guard

Assistant Coach Garrett Stutz

Assistant Coach John Simon Jr.

Head Coach/General Manager Zach Bush

The AfterShocks have one more spot on their roster to fill.

The AfterShocks made it to last year’s quarterfinals. They also broke the record last year for attendance, with 7,202 fans cheering them on against Heartfire.

Other notable Kansas teams in TBT Wichita Regional include the Kansas State alumni team Purple Reign and the Kansas alumni team Mass Street. Click here for a list of every team playing in TBT 2024.

Tickets to TBT 2024 are on sale now online and range from $60-$350.

