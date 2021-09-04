Afternoon fourball matches on Day 1 of the Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio – Anna Nordvist and Matilda Castren provided the first point of the Solheim Cup and European captain Catriona Matthew is hoping they can win again in the afternoon fourballs on Day 1 at Inverness Club.

Matthew and U.S. captain Pat Hurst are sending out all 12 players on the opening day of competition as those who sat the morning foursomes will be in action Saturday afternoon.

Castren and Nordqvist are the only returning partners from the a.m. session. Europe will pair a couple of Solheim Cup rookies in Nanna Koerstz Madsen an Madelene Sagstrom. The U.S., meanwhile, will put rookies Jennifer Kupcho, Mina Harigae and Yealimi Noh with veterans.

Nelly Korda will also split from sister Jessica, with whom she lost in foursomes, and play alongside Ally Ewing, who halved her morning match after missing a 3-footer for the win.

Here's a look at the fourball pairings (all times ET):