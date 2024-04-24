Afternoon Briefing: What a Bears lakefront stadium might look like

Good afternoon, Chicago.

The Chicago Bears — one of the National Football League’s charter franchises — unveiled today plans for a new stadium project on the lakefront partly funded by the public that would give the team a facility in line with many of the NFL’s ultra-modern, fan-friendly structures.. See renderings of the proposed stadium.

And take a look back at where the Bears have played home games since 1921.

Here's what else is happening today.

Family of Dexter Reed files lawsuit against city and police officers involved in shootout that killed him

The suit alleges Fourth Amendment violations by the five officers who stopped Reed’s SUV, as well as excessive force, denial of medical care, several Monell claims, a violation of the Illinois Civil Rights Act, willful and wanton conduct, assault, battery and a violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act. Read more here.

Dom’s, Foxtrot parent hit with WARN Act lawsuit over abrupt closure

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Chicago, alleges Outfox Hospitality violated the federal and state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Acts when the company laid off workers in the middle of their shifts Tuesday without allegedly providing prior notice. Read more here.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Would it be smart to trade down from No. 9? Any big surprise in store? Best pick of the last decade?

Before general manager Ryan Poles (almost certainly) chooses USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, the Tribune’s Brad Biggs answers one more round of readers’ draft questions in the weekly Bears mailbag. Read more here.

Grocery deals: The Tribune food team’s favorite money-saving markdowns at Chicagoland stores

Your wallet will thank you for finding deals and readjusting your shopping, even as inflation is expected to level out. Read more here.

Biden tries to navigate the Israel-Hamas war protests roiling college campuses

The protests at Columbia University in New York and other campuses have captured global media attention and resurfaced questions about Biden’s lagging support from young voters. Read more here.

