Aftermath of Tennessee football victory
Thousands of Tennessee football fans stormed the field and tore down the goalposts after an upset win over Alabama.
A look at where Jalin Hyatt ranks nationally for touchdowns after the Alabama game.
Tennessee has been fined $100,000 by the SEC because fans stormed the field after the Vols beat Alabama 52-49 Saturday.
The early college football lines and odds for Week 8 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values? What are the college football lines for a huge week 8 and what should they be? Every week I give my guess at what the lines will be without ...
Alabama's defense had trouble keeping Tennessee out of the end zone. The Crimson Tide paid the price with a loss that damaged their title hopes.
An updated look at FiveThirtyEight's updated Colleg Football Playoff Predictions and odds after Week 7.
Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.
There's a new No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Alabama was upset by Tennessee. Georgia takes the top spot ahead of Ohio State.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
The Vols were No. 6 before the three-point win over the Crimson Tide.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings for 2022, Week 7
Tennessee moved to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama.
Jay Culter supplied victory cigars for Tennessee after it upset Alabama on Saturday night, and the Vanderbilt alum gave one simple reason as to why.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks in the middle of Sunday's game after exchanging words with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey.
Alabama's loss to Tennessee means there will be a new No. 1 in the coaches poll this week. Will it be Georgia or Ohio State in the top spot?
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams and his teammates vowed the Trojans will fight on after a one-point loss at Utah marked by penalties and injuries.
Here's a roundup of reaction from Patriots players and head coach Bill Belichick to Bailey Zappe's performance in New England's Week 6 win over the Browns.
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.
College Football Power Rankings after a week 7 that featured three teams in the top 10 falling and eight in the top 25.