The aftermath: 2024 SEC recruiting rankings following Big Cat Weekend

Taylor Jones
What a weekend it was on the Plains.

Big Cat Weekend has officially wrapped up, and it was one of the most successful events in recent memory. Auburn made a great impression on several recruits, as many have now placed the Tigers high on their radar.

In even better news, two talented wide receivers announced their commitment to Auburn. Five-star Perry Thompson flipped his pledge from Alabama, and Malcolm Simmons elected to stay close to home with his commitment.

Those two talented additions go hand-in-hand with five-star Demarcus Riddick, who flipped from Georgia to Auburn ahead of Big Cat Weekend.

How much has Auburn climbed in the recruiting rankings following their successful week? The answer is quite a lot. Two weeks ago following the commitment of four-star defensive back Jayln Crawford, the Tigers were No. 37 overall in 247Sports’ 2024 recruiting rankings. Now? The Tigers are in the top 25.

Here’s a look at the updated SEC recruiting rankings from 247Sports as the calendar flips to August.

Missouri

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 59

11

0

2

8

87.13

Cameron Keys (4-star CB)

 

Kentucky

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 45

14

0

3

10

87.98

Elijah Groves (4-star LB)

Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 36

21

0

2

19

86.49

Johann Cardenas (4-star RB)

Mississippi State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 30

16

0

5

11

88.28

Jimothy Lewis (4-star OT)

Ole Miss

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 29

16

0

3

13

88.30

Jeffrey Rush (4-star DL)

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 24

14

0

8

6

90.50

Josiah Thompson (4-star OT)

Texas

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 21

15

0

9

6

90.29

Jerrick Gibson (4-star RB)

Arkansas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 19

16

0

9

7

90.15

Selman Bridges (4-star CB)

Auburn

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 17

14

2

10

2

91.85

Perry Thompson (5-star WR)

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 15

16

1

9

6

90.88

Taylor Tatum (5-star RB)

Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 14

14

2

9

3

93.04

Jaylen Mbakwe (5-star CB)

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 11

18

1

15

2

91.39

Cam Coleman (5-star WR)

Tennessee

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 10

18

1

12

5

91.25

Mike Matthews (5-star WR)

LSU

Marianna Massey/Getty Images
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 9

21

0

15

6

90.40

Dashawn McBride (4-star S)

Florida

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 3

11

2

12

7

91.72

Jamonta Waller (5-star EDGE)

Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Average

Top commit

No. 1

25

3

16

6

93.42

Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)

