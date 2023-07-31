The aftermath: 2024 SEC recruiting rankings following Big Cat Weekend
What a weekend it was on the Plains.
Big Cat Weekend has officially wrapped up, and it was one of the most successful events in recent memory. Auburn made a great impression on several recruits, as many have now placed the Tigers high on their radar.
In even better news, two talented wide receivers announced their commitment to Auburn. Five-star Perry Thompson flipped his pledge from Alabama, and Malcolm Simmons elected to stay close to home with his commitment.
Those two talented additions go hand-in-hand with five-star Demarcus Riddick, who flipped from Georgia to Auburn ahead of Big Cat Weekend.
How much has Auburn climbed in the recruiting rankings following their successful week? The answer is quite a lot. Two weeks ago following the commitment of four-star defensive back Jayln Crawford, the Tigers were No. 37 overall in 247Sports’ 2024 recruiting rankings. Now? The Tigers are in the top 25.
Here’s a look at the updated SEC recruiting rankings from 247Sports as the calendar flips to August.
Missouri
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 59
11
0
2
8
87.13
Cameron Keys (4-star CB)
Kentucky
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 45
14
0
3
10
87.98
Elijah Groves (4-star LB)
Vanderbilt
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 36
21
0
2
19
86.49
Johann Cardenas (4-star RB)
Mississippi State
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 30
16
0
5
11
88.28
Jimothy Lewis (4-star OT)
Ole Miss
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 29
16
0
3
13
88.30
Jeffrey Rush (4-star DL)
South Carolina
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 24
14
0
8
6
90.50
Josiah Thompson (4-star OT)
Texas
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 21
15
0
9
6
90.29
Jerrick Gibson (4-star RB)
Arkansas
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 19
16
0
9
7
90.15
Selman Bridges (4-star CB)
Auburn
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 17
14
2
10
2
91.85
Perry Thompson (5-star WR)
Oklahoma
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 15
16
1
9
6
90.88
Taylor Tatum (5-star RB)
Alabama
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 14
14
2
9
3
93.04
Jaylen Mbakwe (5-star CB)
Texas A&M
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 11
18
1
15
2
91.39
Cam Coleman (5-star WR)
Tennessee
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 10
18
1
12
5
91.25
Mike Matthews (5-star WR)
LSU
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 9
21
0
15
6
90.40
Dashawn McBride (4-star S)
Florida
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 3
11
2
12
7
91.72
Jamonta Waller (5-star EDGE)
Georgia
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Average
Top commit
No. 1
25
3
16
6
93.42
Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)
