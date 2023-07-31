The aftermath: 2024 SEC recruiting rankings following Big Cat Weekend

What a weekend it was on the Plains.

Big Cat Weekend has officially wrapped up, and it was one of the most successful events in recent memory. Auburn made a great impression on several recruits, as many have now placed the Tigers high on their radar.

In even better news, two talented wide receivers announced their commitment to Auburn. Five-star Perry Thompson flipped his pledge from Alabama, and Malcolm Simmons elected to stay close to home with his commitment.

Those two talented additions go hand-in-hand with five-star Demarcus Riddick, who flipped from Georgia to Auburn ahead of Big Cat Weekend.

How much has Auburn climbed in the recruiting rankings following their successful week? The answer is quite a lot. Two weeks ago following the commitment of four-star defensive back Jayln Crawford, the Tigers were No. 37 overall in 247Sports’ 2024 recruiting rankings. Now? The Tigers are in the top 25.

Here’s a look at the updated SEC recruiting rankings from 247Sports as the calendar flips to August.

Missouri

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 59 11 0 2 8 87.13 Cameron Keys (4-star CB)

Kentucky

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 45 14 0 3 10 87.98 Elijah Groves (4-star LB)

Vanderbilt

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 36 21 0 2 19 86.49 Johann Cardenas (4-star RB)

Mississippi State

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 30 16 0 5 11 88.28 Jimothy Lewis (4-star OT)

Ole Miss

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 29 16 0 3 13 88.30 Jeffrey Rush (4-star DL)

South Carolina

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 24 14 0 8 6 90.50 Josiah Thompson (4-star OT)

Texas

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 21 15 0 9 6 90.29 Jerrick Gibson (4-star RB)

Arkansas

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 19 16 0 9 7 90.15 Selman Bridges (4-star CB)

Auburn

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 17 14 2 10 2 91.85 Perry Thompson (5-star WR)

Oklahoma

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 15 16 1 9 6 90.88 Taylor Tatum (5-star RB)

Alabama

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 14 14 2 9 3 93.04 Jaylen Mbakwe (5-star CB)

Texas A&M

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 11 18 1 15 2 91.39 Cam Coleman (5-star WR)

Tennessee

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 10 18 1 12 5 91.25 Mike Matthews (5-star WR)

LSU

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 9 21 0 15 6 90.40 Dashawn McBride (4-star S)

Florida

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 3 11 2 12 7 91.72 Jamonta Waller (5-star EDGE)

Georgia

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Average Top commit No. 1 25 3 16 6 93.42 Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)

