After Saints romped the Bucs, Jameis Winston was ready to 'Eat a W'

Jameis Winston was unceremoniously dumped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, so it’s understandable if he wanted to soak it in on Sunday night.

Winston and the New Orleans Saints blasted the Buccaneers 38-3 in one of the most dominant NFL performances you’ll see. Winston played a little in garbage time, and afterward he was ready to celebrate the win in full.

Including him bringing back “Eat a W.”

Winston’s peculiar pregame speech a few years ago went viral. If you saw it, you remember it. Winston has a sense of humor, because he photobombed Drew Brees’ postgame interview with NBC to bring it back.

Jameis was back in Tampa and eating those Ws last night 🍽 pic.twitter.com/i2CnacuQ5z — Gridiron (@Gridiron) November 9, 2020

The party — and eating Ws — continued in the Saints locker room.

Jameis Winston “eating Ws” in the visitors’ locker room at @RJStadium pic.twitter.com/PeuH4scb5b — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 9, 2020

That’s what a team that wins 38-3 against its main competition in the division looks like after a game.

The Saints like to have fun when they win. Winston seems to be fitting in. Given how they played on Sunday night, they shouldn’t be hungry for the rest of the season.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston enjoyed beating his former team. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) More

