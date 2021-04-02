After Roy Williams' retirement, here are 5 candidates to replace him at UNC

Krysten Peek

The last time the University of North Carolina job opened, the Tar Heels hired the coach from a blue-blood school who had won 418 games in a major conference and coached in the national title game that year.

Now that Roy Williams is departing from North Carolina after 18 seasons, it’s unlikely that the Tar Heels are going to be able to lure a coach with that much success. The obvious names like Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Villanova’s Jay Wright and former Butler coach Brad Stevens likely aren’t going anywhere.

Who will UNC turn to? AD Bubba Cunningham offered some clues on Thursday, saying that he’s not going to limit his list to the so-called Carolina family. UNC is famously myopic, but it’s important to remember that Williams’ stagnant staff put together the roster that had UNC bumbling in 2019-20 (14-19, 6-14 in the ACC) and posting a pedestrian season in 2020-21 (18-11, 10-6).

Is more of the same the answer for one of the best jobs in the sport? (At worst, it’s a consensus top-three job.) So who could UNC turn to?

Roy Williams, head basketball coach at the University of North Carolina, speaks during his retirement announcement at Dean E. Smith Center on April 1. (Jeffrey Camarati/Getty Images)
Roy Williams, head basketball coach at the University of North Carolina, speaks during his retirement announcement at the Dean E. Smith Center on April 1. (Jeffrey Camarati/Getty Images)

Here’s a quick list of candidates:

Tony Bennett, Virginia

It’s unlikely Tony Bennett is going to depart UVA, which he’s led to unprecedented success and has shown nothing but intense fidelity toward. But it’s worth a call. Virginia has won or shared three of the last four regular season ACC crowns, and the best way to get UNC back atop the ACC is to hire the coach who has been the best recently. Again, this is a Hail Mary.

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

He’s one of the best movable coaches in the sport, and his low-key personality would fit well with the Carolina ethos. He’s 6-for-6 in reaching NCAA men's tournaments in his years at Butler and Ohio State. (He’d have been 7-for-7 if there’d been a tournament in 2020.) Experience as head coach at Gardner-Webb gives him in-state familiarity.

Porter Moser, Loyola Chicago

He’s been judicious about jobs, but this is one that he couldn’t say no to. Moser has emerged as one of the country’s top tactical coaches, evaluators and developers of talent. His image would appeal to the Carolina brand. His Final Four run in 2018 and Sweet 16 run this year have elevated him into the top tier of the sport’s elite.

Hubert Davis, UNC assistant

When calling around and handicapping candidates, Davis is the presumptive industry favorite. He’s a popular former player, a known commodity from his NBA career and a familiar face from ESPN. He’s been a Carolina assistant for nine years and would be a preferred “Carolina family” candidate. He was an assistant on the 2017 title winning staff, but has also been a staff member for the recent downtick. UNC also hasn’t gotten past the Sweet 16 since that title, including three blowout tournament losses. Would his elevation require a staff shakeup?

Wes Miller, UNC Greensboro

He’s the other popular “family” choice, as he’s spent 10 years at UNC-Greensboro and won more than 20 games each of the last five years. He’s reached two NCAA men's tournaments, including this season. Miller played at UNC from 2004-07, including on the 2005 title team, and would be the UNC family candidate with the most head coaching experience.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Roy Williams announces retirement after 33-year Hall of Fame career

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Krysten Peek gives you the latest on UNC head coach Roy Williams’ announcement that he will retire from coaching after 33 years at Kansas and UNC, and gives you some insight into possible replacements for the Tar Heels.

  • How does UNC replace Roy Williams? Tar Heels AD shares what he wants in his next coach

    UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham says it will be a factor, just not the determining one

  • Six coaches who could replace Roy Williams at North Carolina

    His departure from the Tar Heels after 18 years leaves an opening for one of the nation's most coveted coaching jobs.

  • How Much Is Coach Roy Williams Worth?

    Roy Williams, who's spent 18 seasons as the head coach for the Division 1 University of North Carolina Tar Heels, announced his retirement in a Thursday morning press conference. "It's been a thrill....

  • Daniel Gafford diagnosed with right ankle sprain, to be re-evaluated in 10 days

    Daniel Gafford's MRI scan revealed a right ankle sprain that will keep the big man out at least 10 days.

  • Roy Williams' reason for retiring: 'I no longer feel that I am the right man for the job'

    The UNC coach gave a surreal news conference after announcing his retirement.

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • From 2003 to 2021: Roy Williams’ 10 most memorable moments at UNC

    “I was a Tar Heel born. When I die I’ll be a Tar Heel dead.”

  • What Germany did wrong against North Macedonia and why they are no longer to be feared

    Unless Joachim Low has some secret masterplan or a book of new ideas hidden away, Germany’s humiliating 2-1 defeat to North Macedonia may represent confirmation that the 2014 World Cup winners’ spell of international football dominance is over. Late goals at the end of both halves by a team ranked 65th in the world consigned Germany to their first World Cup qualifying defeat in 20 years, and prompted calls for the outgoing Low to end his tenure earlier than was planned. So, what’s actually gone wrong for Germany? Developing for the future In reality, Germany haven’t been great for a while and this can partly be explained by Low’s focus on developing for the future rather than picking the best possible team for now. Change has been necessary since the World Cup-winning high of 2014 due to a concept known as ageing, with key players like Phillip Lahm retiring. Fast forward to 2021 and we find Low's youth-focused squad, featuring 18-year-old Jamal Musiala and 17-year-old Florian Wirtz. There is no issue with blooding new talent but individuals previously considered essential have been left out of the squad entirely as the manager constructs this new team. The starting XI named for the 2-1 defeat had a few big names missing, with fans keen for the manager to reinstate them. Manuel Neuer was rested, Niklas Sule is recovering from injury and Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos had to leave the camp with an injury too. However, Bayern Munich players Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels weren’t even called up. All of Germany’s most experienced international players were absent for the Macedonia match and although the energy and speed of youth counts for much in an attacking side like this, tactical nous and gamesmanship should not be underestimated. Team selection This desire to find a new-look, functioning XI composed of the wide-ranging talent available has resulted in some questionable team selections, upsetting the balance by trying to fit too many similar types of player into the same side. It lacks cohesion. Take the use of Emre Can as a centre-back against North Macedonia, for example. The ex-Liverpool man is a recently-converted centre-back at Borussia Dortmund, moved here to utilise his passing and ability to step into midfield to create overloads, but this means he is yet another playmaker behind a midfield full of them in Kroos, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Leon Goretzka. In theory, alongside Antonio Rudiger and Matthias Ginter, Can has defensive protection to facilitate joining the midfield when Germany have the ball, but that does not prevent him making basic positional errors like this below for North Macedonia’s first goal:

  • Ron Rivera is in no real rush to find Washington's long-term quarterback

    Think Ron Rivera is in a hurry to find a long-term solution for Washington at quarterback? Think again.

  • Chinese Super League season to begin April 20

    The new Chinese Super League season will begin on April 20 and teams will be concentrated in two cities to help thwart the coronavirus, media said Thursday.

  • Britney Spears says she "cried for two weeks" over documentary

    Singer Britney Spears said she cried for weeks over a television documentary that examined her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicised breakdown. In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer said she didn't watch the whole of "Framing Britney Spears". Spears, who shot to fame in 1998 with the hit "Baby One More Time", is seeking to replace her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator.

  • Report: Eddie Howe the ‘clear favorite’ to take over Celtic

    Bournemouth hero Eddie Howe would take over a Celtic side which will not be defending champions for the first time in a decade.

  • Dean Spanos' sister petitions court to force Chargers' sale

    The sister of Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos is petitioning a California court to put one-third of the team's ownership stake up for sale. Dea Spanos Berberian filed a petition Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court contending that mounting debt from the franchise is creating an estimated yearly loss of at least $11 million for the family trust. Nearly half of that ($164,778,931) is due to the trust's investment in the Chargers.

  • Haaland's agent and father hold Barca talks - reports

    The agent and father of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland visited Barcelona on Thursday to meet with the Spanish club's newly elected president Joan Laporta, local media reported.

  • Study: Michigan stands out in academics-based NCAA brackets

    Michigan fell short of the Final Four, but the Wolverines stood out in a study that seeded the NCAA Tournament fields based on academics and diversity. Michigan was the only school to claim a No. 1 seed in both the men’s and women’s brackets released Wednesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports at Central Florida, with the study crowning the Juwan Howard's Wolverines the men’s national champion for the second straight year. On the women’s side, Gonzaga was named national champion and nearly joined Michigan as the only school with a No. 1 seed in both of the brackets.

  • Desi Sills to transfer, says he won't be held back

    Junior guard Desi Sills has announced via Facebook and Instagram that he'll be entering the transfer portal.

  • NCAA v. Alston: Supreme Court not impressed with old arguments

    Justices sounded extremely skeptical as they listened to the NCAA's defense of amateurism on Wednesday morning.

  • MLB umpire Angel Hernandez loses racial discrimination suit against league

    A federal judge ruled that Angel Hernandez's lack of promotion is consistent with his performance.

  • Who will be the next UNC basketball coach? Here’s who could be on the short list

    The Tar Heels could decide to stay in the UNC “family” for the hire or could pursue some big-name college coaches.