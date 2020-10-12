After missing out on HOF for 2 decades, has Tom Flores’ time finally come?

Tom Flores was at the optometrist in August, eyes dilated, when the legendary Raiders coach felt his phone buzzing in his pocket.

“I was bouncing off the walls and I said, ‘There’s something going on here,” Flores recalled with a chuckle to Yahoo Sports in a recent phone interview. “I see all these missed calls and they were from football people, and friends.”

One of them included David Baker, the president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When Flores called him back, he got some good news: Flores was officially one step closer than he has ever been to wearing the gold jacket that eluded him for the past two decades.

View photos Tom Flores, pictured before his Los Angeles Raiders faced the San Diego Chargers in 1986, won two Super Bowls with the franchise as head coach. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) More

In August, Flores was chosen as the coach finalist for the HOF Class of 2021, which means that when his name is brought before the 48-member selection committee on the day before the Super Bowl in February, he needs 80 percent of a yes-no vote.

Flores, 83, was the first Latino starting quarterback in pro football and the first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl. If he wins approval, he will become the first Latino head coach to make the Hall of Fame, and only the third Latino to make it period, joining former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez and Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Anthony Munoz.

His odds are promising, given the fact the committee has traditionally rubber-stamped senior candidates.

Flores knows it takes 10 “no” votes from committee members to end his candidacy. He won’t get ahead of himself, especially after being passed over in 2019, when he was one of 15 finalists, and earlier this year with the 20-man centennial class (Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher instead got in).

“Based on what’s happened in the last couple of years, I’m a little guarded about it … even now, even though I’m the only one on the ballot for the senior coaches,” Flores said. “Based on what happened two years ago and based on what happened last year, I thought sure I’d be in last year having made it all the way to the very end the year before. And when it didn’t happen I was dumbfounded, really, and a little upset and a little hurt. Angry. So I just said, ‘Forget it, I can’t let this ruin my life.’ So I went on with my life.”

While Flores was content not to talk about it for a while, all his friends couldn’t help themselves.

“They want to express their sympathies and condolences and everything, and you’re like, ‘I didn’t die!’” Flores said with a laugh.

He also got to experience the flip side of this in August, when he got that call that led to a parade of early congratulations. There are reasons to think he’ll be fine when the committee meets on Feb. 6, 2021.

The case for Tom Flores

Flores’ case begins and ends with his success with the Raiders, where he was a key figure for one of the NFL’s most successful franchises throughout the ’70s and ’80s. Flores worked under John Madden for seven years and won the 1976 Super Bowl as an assistant before he was promoted to head coach in 1979 and won a Super Bowl in 1980 and 1983 seasons.

Flores is one of 13 NFL head coaches to win two or more Super Bowls, and of those 13, eight are in the Hall with the ninth, Bill Belichick, a cinch when he’s eligible. That’s great company.

His first Super Bowl title was also historic because that 1980 group was the first wild-card team to win the championship.

The latter was particularly satisfying because of how challenging it was. It was the team’s second year in Los Angeles, and with Raiders owner Al Davis embroiled in a lawsuit against the NFL over the move, there was no shortage of distractions.

“I won one in two cities, living in a hotel for 14 months,” Flores said with a laugh.

Indeed. In 1982, the year before Flores’ second Super Bowl, the Raiders practiced in Oakland while commuting to Los Angeles for home games. When looking back, Flores takes particular pride in his ability to keep that team focused all year long. The Raiders went 12-4 and beat a Joe Gibbs-coached Washington squad that was the defending champion and would go on to win two more Super Bowls over the next eight years.

Story continues