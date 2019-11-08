After missing one game, Matt Ryan ready to return for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons need all the help they can get, and at least they’ll have their starting quarterback return on Sunday.

Matt Ryan, who missed the Falcons’ last game due to an ankle injury, is set to return. Coach Dan Quinn proclaimed Friday that Ryan is ready to play.

The Falcons are 1-7, traveling to face the 7-1 New Orleans Saints, but at least Ryan gives Atlanta its best chance to win.

Matt Ryan was injured vs. Rams

Ryan suffered the injury in a game against the Rams on Oct. 20. Matt Schaub started the game Ryan missed, and then the Falcons had their bye come at the right time.

Ryan is having another good season on a bad team. He leads the NFL with a 70.9 completion percentage. He has 2,170 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The interceptions are troubling and are way up from last season, but Atlanta has been playing from behind most of the season and that makes it tougher on a quarterback.

The Falcons’ offense has been decent. The defense has been poor. As Quinn tries to keep his job, Ryan’s return has to help.

Matt Ryan will return to the Falcons' lineup this week. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab