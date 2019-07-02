After meeting with Roger Goodell, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott releases statement on Las Vegas incident

After meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his latest off-the-field incident, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott released a statement Tuesday vowing to make better decisions.

Back in May, Elliott was captured knocking down a security guard at a music festival in Las Vegas. Video of the incident showed Elliott arguing with a woman and later exchanging words with the security guard. Elliott was detained and briefly placed in handcuffs by police but was not arrested. He was soon let go by law enforcement because the security guard, 19-year-old Kyle Johnson, did not want to press charges.

In the statement put out Tuesday, Elliott apologized to Johnson and said he “has worked hard to make better decisions,” but admitted he failed to do so on that night in Vegas.

Below is Elliott’s full statement:

Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident. I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision. I apologized to Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it. I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined to not be in this position again.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Will Elliott be disciplined by NFL?

There is no word as of Tuesday afternoon whether Elliott will be disciplined by the league. Yahoo Sports reported in May that the league would determine if Elliott had violated the terms of the guidelines laid out by his previous league suspension.

Specifically, Elliott is subject to review under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. In 2017, Elliott was suspended for six games under that policy for an alleged domestic violence incident involving an ex-girlfriend.

Elliott, still just 23 years old, led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards last season.

