After losing Adrian Amos to Packers, Bears bring in ex-Packer Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is returning to the NFC North.

After spending most of his career with the Green Bay Packers in addition to a brief stint with the Washington Redskins, the 26-year-old safety has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. The deal was first reported by NFL Network.

For the Bears, signing Clinton-Dix fills a void left behind by Adrian Amos, who signed a four-year deal with the Packers earlier this week. Amos helped the Bears boast the NFL’s top pass defense in 2018.

Clinton-Dix was Green Bay’s first-round selection (No. 21 overall out of Alabama) back in 2014. He quickly moved into the starting lineup, starting 65 of the 71 games he played in a Packers uniform.

Along the way, Clinton-Dix totaled 378 tackles and 14 interceptions before being traded to the Redskins after seven games in 2018. In nine games with the Redskins, Clinton-Dix had 66 tackles.

Former Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Clinton-Dix reportedly had more lucrative offer elsewhere

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Clinton-Dix’s contract is worth $3.5 million — far less than many other safeties who hit the open market.

Per Garafolo, Clinton-Dix had “more on the table elsewhere.” An offer to return to Washington was among his options, but Clinton-Dix ultimately decided on the one-year deal with Chicago, an up-and-coming team coming off a division title.

The opportunity to pair up with former Alabama teammate Eddie Jackson in the Bears’ secondary was one he didn’t want to pass up.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix gets $3.5 million on his one-year deal from the #Bears, source says. He had more on the table elsewhere but it sounds like he wanted to join that Chicago defense and be reunited with his Alabama teammate Eddie Jackson. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2019

