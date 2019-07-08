After Kawhi sweepstakes, Clippers and Lakers loading up on depth

Now that the dust has settled from the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are filling out their respective rosters.

According to multiple reports, the Clippers are bringing back forward JaMychal Green while the Lakers are poised to add guard Avery Bradley. Both players have reportedly agreed to two-year deals.

Green’s agreement — a two-year, $10 million contract, was first reported by The Athletic. ESPN reported the Lakers’ two-year, $9.7 million deal with Bradley.

Clippers one of NBA’s deepest teams

With Leonard and Paul George as the team’s obvious centerpieces, the Clippers have assembled an incredible amount of depth on their roster. The 29-year-old Green is the latest piece.

Green, who reportedly turned down more money from other teams to pursue a championship with the Clippers, proved to be a good fit under Doc Rivers late last season. Green landed in L.A. after being traded by the Memphis Grizzlies, where he spent the majority of his career.

A 6-foot-9 forward capable of stretching the floor while also battling down low, Green averaged 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from long distance in 65 regular season games.

Green was better in the playoffs, averaging 11 points per game while shooting north of 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc as the Clippers pushed the Golden State Warriors to six games in the first round.

The Clippers now legitimately go 10 deep with an abundance of lineup options.

Clippers have 2 full starting lineups now



Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac



Lou Williams, Rodney MacGruder, Moe Harkless, JaMychal Green, Montrezl Harrell https://t.co/2EdNneL4KL — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) July 8, 2019

Bradley gives Lakers another shooter

Bradley started last season with the Clippers before being sent to Memphis in the aforementioned Green trade. Bradley finished the year strong with the Grizzlies, but the rebuilding franchise waived him on Saturday.

Bradley, per ESPN, will clear waivers later Monday and sign with the Lakers, where he will add a much-needed infusion of outside shooting and intensity on the defensive end on a team built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Bradley, a career 36.4 percent 3-point shooter, will likely come off the bench and serve in a role similar to that of newly-acquired Danny Green, another 3-and-D guard.

The Lakers have also added six-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and guards Troy Daniels and Quinn Cook in free agency. Daniels and Cook are career 40 and 41.8 percent shooters from long distance. Green, after shooting 45.5 percent from 3 for the champion Toronto Raptors last year, is up to 40.4 percent for his career.

