After dropping Lovie Smith, who will Illinois hire next? Here are 12 candidates

After years of apathy and precious few signs of progress, the coaching job at the University of Illinois has finally opened. Lovie Smith’s tenure unfolded much as predicted, as he struggled on the field, made little mark on the recruiting trail and spent little time not firmly lodged in the Big Ten West basement.

As athletic director Josh Whitman attempts to upgrade, here’s who he’ll be exploring.

Sean Lewis, Kent State

After failing with an aging coach, would Whitman attempt to catch a rising star? Lewis is still only in his third season at Kent, but he’s pulled the program up from obscurity and has them relevant. He led Kent, which is considered one of the league’s worst jobs, to its first bowl win last year. Could they lure the former Wisconsin quarterback to a Big Ten West rival?

Lance Leipold, Buffalo

Leipold’s track record in the upper-Midwest footprint is impeccable, as he won six national titles in eight seasons at DIII Wisconsin-Whitewater. He went 109-6 there. He’s done fine work at Buffalo, reaching the MAC title game two years ago, winning eight games last year and building a dynamic team in 2020. Whitman knows Leipold from the AD’s time at Wisconsin-La Crosse, which means he’ll be familiar with his DIII dominance.

Bret Bielema, New York Giants assistant

Bielema’s run at Wisconsin was both remarkable and under-appreciated in real time. He won 74% of his games, reached two Rose Bowls and never should have left. Could he recapture the Big Ten magic and give a program that’s been generally milquetoast for generations some life?

Jeff Monken, Army

He’s an Illinois native who views this job as a coveted destination, not a springboard. He’s turned Army into a consistent winner and has national recruiting juice, as Army goes everywhere for its players. The track record of discipline and organization is there, but the question with all academy coaches is how they’d explain evolving their option-based offense.

Clark Lea, Notre Dame DC

Story continues

Lea finished as the runner-up at Boston College last season and had strong interest from multiple Group of Five job. In four years at Notre Dame, three of which were at defensive coordinator, he’s become one of the most coveted young coaches in the country. Illinois fancies itself an academic school, so hiring from Notre Dame would make sense.

Troy Calhoun, Air Force

Heading into this season, he led Air Force to 10-win seasons in three of the prior six years. His NFL experience and time at Wake Forest shows he’s not wed to the option game. Also brings an expansive recruiting footprint from national recruiting at Air Force. He’s turned down plenty of high-profile opportunities. Would Illinois lure him from Colorado Springs?

Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin DC

It will take a lot to get him to leave Madison, but he’s proven in short time there that he’s one of the country’s top assistant coaches. Could Illinois build around Leonhard and weaken rival Wisconsin by taking the most valuable member of Paul Chryst’s staff?

Jason Candle, Toledo

He brings an offensive play calling and proficiency element to Illinois that could jumpstart the excitement in a place that needs it. He’s was involved with both the Boston College and Missouri jobs last season. Fair or not, Illinois’ suboptimal experience hiring Tim Beckman from Toledo will work against him.

Jay Norvell, Nevada

The Wolf Pack have quietly emerged as one of the sport’s best stories this year. Norvell built them into a Mountain West contender through savvy recruiting, identification and development, the kind of traits needed to turn the battleship at Illinois. He’s been in the area from earlier stints at Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Matt Entz, North Dakota State

Would be awkward timing with NDSU’s spring season starting in a few weeks. But Entz won a national title in his first season in Fargo, going 16-0 last year and facilitating Trey Lance’s rise from redshirt obscurity to stardom. Chris Klieman’s fast start at Kansas State is the strongest possible endorsement for bringing the NDSU blueprint to the Big Ten.

Willie Fritz, Tulane

His success in the general footprint can’t be ignored, as Fritz had a long and successful run at Central Missouri (97-47). His subsequent success at Sam Houston, Georgia Southern and Tulane have shown his chops for figuring out a way to win.

Joe Moorhead, Oregon OC

His success in the Big Ten as Penn State’s offensive coordinator has been magnified by its inconsistency since he left. His body of work at Mississippi State was generally good, as he went to back-to-back bowl games. (Look up Mississippi State’s history before Dan Mullen if you scoff at that.) Would the Big Ten footprint be kinder? Moorhead’s offensive acumen is still regarded as one of the best in the sport, as Duck fans are learning.

