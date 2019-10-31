After charges withdrawn, Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo removed from NFL exempt list

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was removed off the commissioner's exempt list. (Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo had charges against him withdrawn on Wednesday, and Thursday morning the team announced he had been removed from the NFL’s reserve/commissioner’s exempt list.

On Oct. 21, Chickillo was arrested after an altercation with his girlfriend, Canadian track star Alysha Newman. He was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. Police said the couple got in a verbal fight at a casino, and it turned physical when they returned to their hotel room.

On Wednesday, the charges were withdrawn after both parties decided to not continue with prosecution, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Charges against Anthony Chickillo withdrawn

The charges were withdrawn after a 90-minute discussion that included attorneys and arresting troopers in district court, the Tribune-Review said.

“The two individuals involved have indicated that … they wish the best for each other, they have no animosity toward each other,” District Attorney Richard Bower said, according to the Tribune-Review. “Additionally, they’ve indicated to me they’ve both forgiven each other for what has happened. It was an incident where it was, in their opinions, blown out of proportion.”

According to reports, Chickillo told police Newman hit him in the head with her fist. He said he then pushed her to the ground. Newman told police Chickillo grabbed her “by the biceps and forced her against a wall and door of the hotel room,” per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Chickillo could still face NFL punishment

When the Steelers announced Chickillo had been removed from the commissioner’s exempt list, it noted that the NFL still could decide to discipline the linebacker.

Here is the Steelers’ statement:

Story continues

“Anthony Chickillo has been taken off the Exempt/Commissioner’s List by the NFL Office, effective immediately,” said Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert. “The League will continue to conduct an investigation of the incident, and we acknowledge that Anthony could still be subject to discipline by the League Office under the Personal Conduct Policy.”

But for now, Chickillo is back on the Steelers’ roster.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab