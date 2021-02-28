After brief commitment to Florida, ex-LSU TE Arik Gilbert back in transfer portal

Arik Gilbert is available once again.

Gilbert, the former LSU tight end who was one of the top recruits in the country last year, announced on Sunday that he has put his name back into the transfer portal. Gilbert, following his decision to leave LSU, committed to Florida on Jan. 31. But that commitment lasted less than a month, and now Gilbert is back on the transfer market.

I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal. I will not be announcing my final decision until i am enrolled into school and on campus. — AG2 (@arik_gilbert) February 28, 2021

Gilbert was a five-star recruit in the class of 2020. Gilbert was ranked as the No. 9 recruit in the entire country by Rivals.com. He was also Rivals’ No. 1 player at his position.

Gilbert saw the field immediately at LSU. In eight games, Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns. He did not play in LSU’s final two games, instead deciding to opt out as rumors of an impending transfer swirled.

Once he did decide to transfer, Gilbert attracted a ton of attention and ultimately chose Florida. With star tight end Kyle Pitts moving on to the NFL, Gilbert looked poised to step into that role in Dan Mullen’s offense.

Instead, Gilbert will pursue other options. Gilbert said he will not announce his next school until he has enrolled and on campus.

LSU tight end Arik Gilbert celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

