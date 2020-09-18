After Big Ten decision, who's next? Pac-12? Mountain West? MAC?

In the wake of the Big Ten’s decision to play football in the fall of 2020, the reasons behind the switch can be tied to medical advancements, a confluence of outside pressures and the complexities of university hierarchies.

But as the Big Ten’s decision unfolded this week, it revealed that peer pressure is another indelible factor that’s reshaping the way conferences, schools and athletic departments are now approaching football in 2020.

The power of a full slate of college football being played on Saturday, with kickoffs from Austin to Ames and South Bend to Boone, has elicited a new feeling around college athletics — FOMO. That is, of course, Fear Of Missing Out.

And it has taken ahold of the Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC, which are all in various levels of discussion to see if they can follow the Big Ten and revive the hopes of playing at some point in the fall of 2020.

Here’s a granular look at the three leagues and their chances of coming back.

PAC-12

Presidents call: Friday

Earliest possible start date: Oct. 31

HOW DID WE GET HERE? USC officials started pushing behind the scenes soon after commissioner Larry Scott’s daily testing announcement on Sept. 3, sources told Yahoo Sports. There are myriad complications with state and county rules just for the California schools to have full practices.

What aided the process were the public letters from USC players, which were echoed around the Pac-12, about wanting to play. Those served as a catalyst to put pressure on public health officials and garnered the attention of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

From there, the Big Ten’s decision put a renewed focus on the Pac-12. Newsom’s misguided public statements about the four California schools’ ability to practice ended up actually helping the league, as he got a flurry of bad headlines. That put a focus on the restrictions, which helped them get altered.

On Wednesday night, officials from USC and UCLA got on a Zoom call with Los Angeles County officials. In that call, county officials made it clear that they wouldn’t prevent the schools from practicing or playing and would defer to the state guidelines. That cleared an obstacle to play that had been in place for months.

More obstacles remain, including similar clearance in Northern California. But there’s been real momentum toward playing.

ISSUES: Local rules in Santa Clara County (Stanford) and Berkeley (Cal) are hurdles. Can they be cleared the same way the L.A. ones were cleared on Wednesday?

There’s consternation over the start date, making an Oct. 24 start to match the Big Ten unlikely. Some Pac-12 schools haven’t done any consistent workouts/conditioning/lifting for months. That means the risk of injury could be higher. “If it’s not going to be COVID, our players are going to get injured another way,” one Pac-12 source said. “The best way to get ready to play football is to play football.”

A majority of the coaches on a Pac-12 working group call on Thursday afternoon, however, said they could be ready in six weeks. It will be an interesting debate to find common ground there.

How would starting around Halloween and playing seven games, plus a title game, impact the Pac-12 in the playoff discussion? What’s the latest the Pac-12 could start and be a meaningful part of the playoff discussion?

The FOMO is real, with the Pac-12 presidents the only obstacle in returning. Considering the issues in that footprint with local regulations and the wildfires, the presidents approving this isn’t a certainty. There hasn’t been near the outcry as in the Big Ten — consider how active Ohio State president Kristina Johnson was compared to USC’s Carol Folt, for example. The momentum is there, but this won’t be a case of a group of presidents just rubber stamping an issue.

