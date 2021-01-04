After 11 seasons, Marshall opts not to renew contract of head coach Doc Holliday

After 11 seasons, Doc Holliday’s time at Marshall has come to an end.

The university announced Monday that Holliday’s contract will not be renewed. The deal was set to expire on June 30.

Holliday is coming off a season in which he was named Conference USA Coach of the Year as the Thundering Herd stormed out to a 7-0 start. The team lost its final three games, including the C-USA title game to UAB and the Camellia Bowl to Buffalo.

Holliday amassed a 85-54 record over 11 seasons, including a three-year stretch where his team won a combined 33 games. Marshall had a winning record in eight of Holliday’s 11 seasons, won one conference title (2014) and went 6-2 in bowl games during his tenure.

"I want to thank Doc Holliday for the leadership he has provided this program over the past 11 seasons," Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said. "In addition to his success on the field, he ran a clean program, graduated his student-athletes and prepared young men for life after football."

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported Monday morning that the decision to move on from Holliday came from above Hamrick’s head, including from the Governor of West Virginia.

Sources: The decision to remove Doc Holliday at Marshall came from above the athletic director’s head, as it was orchestrated by the governor and board. Holliday made four-straight bowl games and eight in 10 years. https://t.co/prD4uP1tHH — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2021

Just before the school made its announcement, Holliday released a statement thanking his staff, players and the Marshall fans. He said he was informed by university president Jerry Gilbert that his contract would not be extended.

“As the head football coach for Marshall, I’ve always strived to build and leave the program better than I found it. The program and players are the most important thing, more important than any individual coach or staff who has the privilege to be in Huntington,” Holliday said. “I’m proud to leave the program in a great place. We took a lot of pride in building a winning and clean program by doing things the right way with the goal of making Marshall and this community proud.”

Holliday was a longtime assistant at West Virginia and also had stops at NC State and Florida before he was hired by Marshall after the 2009 season. The 63-year-old is a native of Hurricane, West Virginia. He played linebacker for WVU in the late 70s before beginning his coaching career.

Holliday is the second-winningest coach in Marshall history, behind Bob Pruett, who went 94-23 from 1996 to 2004.

