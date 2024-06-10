African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table
A record nine teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and 10 is a possibility as the 54 nations of CAF begin their battle for places in the North American-based tournament.
Well, technically it's already down to 53, as Eritrea has withdrawn from qualification, but we'll lay out the schedule, standings, and more in this post.
[ MORE: How will 48-team 2026 World Cup work? ]
There are stars from around world soccer in CAF, including dozens of Premier League players like Manchester United's Andre Onana, West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, Tottenham's Yves Bissouma, and a trio of Nottingham Forest stars on the Ivory Coast.
Competition will be fierce with only one guaranteed spot available to Mali and Ghana (Group I), Nigeria and South Africa (Group C), and Senegal and DR Congo (Group B). The first two matchdays are in the books, and the third will wait for the summer.
Here's everything you need to know for African World Cup qualifying.
Premier League players in African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification
Algeria: Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves)
Benin: Halid Djankpata (Everton)
Burkina Faso: Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth)
Cameroon: Andre Onana (Manchester United), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Carlos Baleba (Brighton)
Dem Rep of Congo: Yoane Wissa (Brentford)
Egypt: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)
Equatorial Guinea: Basilio Rieno (Burnley)
Gabon: Mario Lemina (Wolves)
Ghana: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Jeff Schlupp (Crystal Palace)
Ivory Coast: Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Hamed Traore (Bournemouth), Simon Adingra (Brighton), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Maxwel Cornet (West Ham)
Mali: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham), Cheick Doucoure (Crystal Palace), Ismaila Coulibaly (Sheffield United), Boubacar Traore (Wolves)
Morocco: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United), Anass Zaroury (Burnley)
Nigeria: Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Frank Onyeka (Brentford)
Senegal: Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Pape Sarr (Tottenham), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)
South Africa: Lyle Foster (Burnley)
Tunisia: Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United), Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United), Samy Chouchane (Brighton)
Zimbabwe: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town)
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification format
First round (Nov. 15, 2023 - Oct. 14 2025): 54 teams, nine groups, top team from each group qualifies for World Cup, four best runners-up go to playoff semifinals
Second round (Nov. 10-18, 2025): Four best group runners-up stage semifinal, final. Winner plays inter-confederation playoff.
African (CAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures
Matchday 4
June 10
Somalia 1-3 Botswana
Seychelles vs Burundi
Madagascar vs Mali
Benin 2-1 Nigeria
Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 Liberia
Djibouti 1-1 Ethiopia
Chad vs Comoros
Angola vs Cameroon
Kenya vs Ivory Coast
South Sudan vs Sudan
DR Congo 1-0 Togo
Mauritania 0-1 Senegal
Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Lesotho vs Rwanda
Gabon vs Gambia
Burkina Faso vs Sierra Leone
Cape Verde vs Libya
Uganda 1-2 Algeria
Rep Congo vs Morocco
Mauritius vs Eswatini
Zambia vs Tanzania
Namibia 0-0 Tunisia
Guinea vs Mozambique
South Africa vs Zimbabwe
Ghana vs Central African Republic
Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Egypt
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification — Standings/table
Group A
Egypt — 2-0-0 — +8 GD — 6 points
Burkina Faso — 1-1-1 — +2 GD — 4 point
Guinea-Bissau — 1-1-0 — +1 GD — 4 points
Sierra Leone — 1-1-1 — -1 GD — 4 points
Ethiopia — 0-3-1 — -3 GD — 3 points
Djibouti — 0-1-3 — -8 GD — 1 point
Group B
Senegal — 2-2-0 — +5 GD — 8 points
Sudan — 2-1-0 — +3 GD — 7 points
Democratic Republic of Congo — 2-1-1 — +2 GD — 7 points
Togo — 0-3-1 — -1 GD — 3 points
South Sudan — 0-2-1 — -5 GD — 2 points
Mauritania — 0-1-3 — -4 GD — 1 point
Group C
Lesotho — 1-2-0 — +2 GD — 5 points
Rwanda — 1-1-1— +1 GD — 4 points
Benin — 1-1-1 — 0 GD — 4 points
South Africa — 1-1-1— -1 GD — 4 points
Nigeria — 0-3-0 — -1 GD — 3 points
Zimbabwe — 0-2-1 — -2 GD — 2 points
Group D
Cameroon — 2-1-0 — +6 GD — 7 points
Libya — 2-1-0 — +2 GD — 7 points
Angola — 1-2-0 — +1 GD — 5 points
Cape Verde — 1-1-1 — -1 GD — 4 points
Mauritius — 0-1-2 — -4 GD — 1 point
Eswatini — 0-0-3 — -4 GD — 0 points
Group E
Morocco — 2-0-0 — +3 GD — 6 points
Zambia — 1-0-2 — 0 GD — 3 points
Niger — 1-0-1 — 0 GD — 3 points
Tanzania — 1-0-1 — -1 GD — 3 points
Republic of Congo — 0-0-1 — -2 GD — 0 points
Eritrea — withdrew
Group F
Ivory Coast — 3-0-0 — +12 GD — 9 points
Gabon — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points
Kenya — 1-1-1 — +4 GD — 4 points
Burundi — 1-1-1 — 0 GD — 4 points
Gambia — 1-0-2 — +1 GD — 3 points
Seychelles — 0-0-3 — -18 GD — 0 points
Group G
Algeria — 2-0-0 — +4 GD — 6 points
Botswana — 2-0-2 — +1 GD — 6 points
Guinea — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points
Mozambique — 2-0-1 — 0 GD — 6 points
Uganda — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points
Somalia — 0-0-4 — -6 GD — 0 points
Group H
Tunisia — 3-1-0 — +6 GD — 10 points
Namibia — 2-2-0 — +5 GD — 8 points
Liberia — 2-1-1 — +3 GD — 7 points
Malawi — 2-0-2 — +1 GD — 6 points
Equatorial Guinea — 1-0-3 — -6 GD — 3 points
Sao Tome and Principe — 0-0-4 — -9 GD — 0 points
Group I
Madagascar — 2-0-1 — +3 GD — 6 points
Comoros — 2-0-1 — +2 GD — 6 points
Ghana — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points
Mali — 1-1-1 — +1 GD — 4 points
Central African Republic — 1-1-1 — -1 GD — 4 points
Chad — 0-0-3 — -6 GD — 0 points
African (CAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round results
Matchday 1
Wednesday, November 15
Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Namibia
Rwanda 0-0 Zimbabwe
DR Congo 2-0 Mauritania
Ethiopia 0-0 Sierra Leone
Thursday, November 16
Burundi 3-2 Gambia
Botswana 2-3 Mozambique
Nigeria 1-1 Lesotho
Sudan 1-1 Togo
Gabon 2-1 Kenya
Algeria 3-1 Somalia
Egypt 6-0 Djibouti
Morocco vs Eritrea — canceled
Cape Verde 0-0 Angola
Friday, November 17
Eswatini 0-1 Libya
Comoros 4-2 Central African Republic
Guinea 2-1 Uganda
Liberia 0-1 Malawi
Zambia 4-2 Rep. Congo
Ghana 1-0 Madagascar
Mali 3-1 Chad
Burkina Faso 1-1 Guinea-Bissau
Tunisia 4-0 Sao Tome and Principe
Ivory Coast 9-0 Seychelles
Cameroon 3-0 Mauritius
Saturday, November 18
South Africa 2-1 Benin
Niger 0-1 Tanzania
Senegal 4-0 South Sudan
Matchday 2
Sunday, November 19
Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria
Burundi 1-2 Gabon
Mozambique 0-2 Algeria
Sudan 1-0 DR Congo
Sierra Leone 0-2 Egypt
Monday, November 20
Djibouti 0-1 Guinea-Bissau
Gambia 0-2 Ivory Coast
Eritrea vs Rep Congo — canceled
Liberia 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Seychelles 0-5 Kenya
Mali 1-1 Central African Republic
Chad 0-3 Madagascar
Tuesday, November 21
Lesotho 0-0 Benin
Ethiopia 0-3 Burkina Faso
Somalia 0-1 Uganda
Eswatini 0-2 Cape Verde
Malawi 0-1 Tunisia
Botswana 1-0 Guinea
Rwanda 2-0 South Africa
Togo 0-0 Senegal
Comoros 1-0 Ghana
South Sudan 0-0 Mauritania
Mauritius 0-0 Angola
Libya 1-1 Cameroon
Sao Tome and Principe 0-2 Namibia
Tanzania 0-2 Morocco
Niger 2-1 Zambia
June 3
Libya 2-1 Mauritius
Mali 1-2 Ghana
Kenya 1-1 Burundi
Gambia 5-1 Seychelles
Angola 1-0 Eswatini
Namibia 1-1 Liberia
Morocco 2-1 Zambia
Senegal 1-1 DR Congo
Benin 1-0 Rwanda
Ivory Coast 1-0 Gabon
Tunisia 1-0 Equatorial Guinea
Sierra Leone 2-1 Djibouti
Egypt 2-1 Burkina Faso
Malawi 3-1 Sao Tome and Principe
Mauritania 0-2 Sudan
Central African Republic 1-0 Chad
Rep Congo vs Niger — postponed
Togo 1-1 South Sudan
Zimbabwe 0-2 Lesotho
Mozambique 2-1 Somalia
Madagascar 2-1 Comoros
Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Ethiopia
Nigeria 1-1 South Africa
Uganda 1-0 Botswana
Cameroon 4-1 Cape Verde
Algeria 1-0 Guinea
June 10
Somalia vs Botswana
Seychelles vs Burundi
Madagascar vs Mali
Benin vs Nigeria
Sao Tome and Principe vs Liberia
Djibouti vs Ethiopia
Chad vs Comoros
Angola vs Cameroon
Kenya vs Ivory Coast
South Sudan vs Sudan
DR Congo vs Togo
Mauritania vs Senegal
Equatorial Guinea vs Malawi
Lesotho vs Rwanda
Gabon vs Gambia
Burkina Faso vs Sierra Leone
Cape Verde vs Libya
Uganda vs Algeria
Rep Congo vs Morocco
Mauritius vs Eswatini
Zambia vs Tanzania
Namibia vs Tunisia
Guinea vs Mozambique
South Africa vs Zimbabwe
Ghana vs Central African Republic
Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt