African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table

NBC Sports
A record nine teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and 10 is a possibility as the 54 nations of CAF begin their battle for places in the North American-based tournament.

Well, technically it's already down to 53, as Eritrea has withdrawn from qualification, but we'll lay out the schedule, standings, and more in this post.

[ MORE: How will 48-team 2026 World Cup work? ]

There are stars from around world soccer in CAF, including dozens of Premier League players like Manchester United's Andre Onana, West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, Tottenham's Yves Bissouma, and a trio of Nottingham Forest stars on the Ivory Coast.

Competition will be fierce with only one guaranteed spot available to Mali and Ghana (Group I), Nigeria and South Africa (Group C), and Senegal and DR Congo (Group B). The first two matchdays are in the books, and the third will wait for the summer.

Here's everything you need to know for African World Cup qualifying.

Premier League players in African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification

Algeria: Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves)

Benin: Halid Djankpata (Everton)

Burkina Faso: Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth)

Cameroon: Andre Onana (Manchester United), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Carlos Baleba (Brighton)

Dem Rep of Congo: Yoane Wissa (Brentford)

Egypt: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

Equatorial Guinea: Basilio Rieno (Burnley)

Gabon: Mario Lemina (Wolves)

Ghana: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Jeff Schlupp (Crystal Palace)

Ivory Coast: Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Hamed Traore (Bournemouth), Simon Adingra (Brighton), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Maxwel Cornet (West Ham)

Mali: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham), Cheick Doucoure (Crystal Palace), Ismaila Coulibaly (Sheffield United), Boubacar Traore (Wolves)

Morocco: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United), Anass Zaroury (Burnley)

Nigeria: Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Senegal: Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Pape Sarr (Tottenham), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

South Africa: Lyle Foster (Burnley)

Tunisia: Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United), Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United), Samy Chouchane (Brighton)

Zimbabwe: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town)

African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification format

  • First round (Nov. 15, 2023 - Oct. 14 2025): 54 teams, nine groups, top team from each group qualifies for World Cup, four best runners-up go to playoff semifinals

  • Second round (Nov. 10-18, 2025): Four best group runners-up stage semifinal, final. Winner plays inter-confederation playoff.

African (CAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures

Matchday 4

June 10

Somalia 1-3 Botswana

Seychelles vs Burundi

Madagascar vs Mali

Benin 2-1 Nigeria

Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 Liberia

Djibouti 1-1 Ethiopia

Chad vs Comoros

Angola vs Cameroon

Kenya vs Ivory Coast

South Sudan vs Sudan

DR Congo 1-0 Togo

Mauritania 0-1 Senegal

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Lesotho vs Rwanda

Gabon vs Gambia

Burkina Faso vs Sierra Leone

Cape Verde vs Libya

Uganda 1-2 Algeria

Rep Congo vs Morocco

Mauritius vs Eswatini

Zambia vs Tanzania

Namibia 0-0 Tunisia

Guinea vs Mozambique

South Africa vs Zimbabwe

Ghana vs Central African Republic

Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Egypt

African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification — Standings/table

Group A

  1. Egypt — 2-0-0 — +8 GD — 6 points

  2. Burkina Faso — 1-1-1 — +2 GD — 4 point

  3. Guinea-Bissau — 1-1-0 — +1 GD — 4 points

  4. Sierra Leone — 1-1-1 — -1 GD — 4 points

  5. Ethiopia — 0-3-1 — -3 GD — 3 points

  6. Djibouti — 0-1-3 — -8 GD — 1 point

Group B

  1. Senegal — 2-2-0 — +5 GD — 8 points

  2. Sudan — 2-1-0 — +3 GD — 7 points

  3. Democratic Republic of Congo — 2-1-1 — +2 GD — 7 points

  4. Togo — 0-3-1 — -1 GD — 3 points

  5. South Sudan — 0-2-1 — -5 GD — 2 points

  6. Mauritania — 0-1-3 — -4 GD — 1 point

Group C

  1. Lesotho — 1-2-0 — +2 GD — 5 points

  2. Rwanda — 1-1-1— +1 GD — 4 points

  3. Benin — 1-1-1 — 0 GD — 4 points

  4. South Africa — 1-1-1— -1 GD — 4 points

  5. Nigeria — 0-3-0 — -1 GD — 3 points

  6. Zimbabwe — 0-2-1 — -2 GD — 2 points

Group D

  1. Cameroon — 2-1-0 — +6 GD — 7 points

  2. Libya — 2-1-0 — +2 GD — 7 points

  3. Angola — 1-2-0 — +1 GD — 5 points

  4. Cape Verde — 1-1-1 — -1 GD — 4 points

  5. Mauritius — 0-1-2 — -4 GD — 1 point

  6. Eswatini — 0-0-3 — -4 GD — 0 points

Group E

  1. Morocco — 2-0-0 — +3 GD — 6 points

  2. Zambia — 1-0-2 — 0 GD — 3 points

  3. Niger — 1-0-1 — 0 GD — 3 points

  4. Tanzania — 1-0-1 — -1 GD — 3 points

  5. Republic of Congo — 0-0-1 — -2 GD — 0 points

  6. Eritrea — withdrew

Group F

  1. Ivory Coast — 3-0-0 — +12 GD — 9 points

  2. Gabon — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points

  3. Kenya — 1-1-1 — +4 GD — 4 points

  4. Burundi — 1-1-1 — 0 GD — 4 points

  5. Gambia — 1-0-2 — +1 GD — 3 points

  6. Seychelles — 0-0-3 — -18 GD — 0 points

Group G

  1. Algeria — 2-0-0 — +4 GD — 6 points

  2. Botswana — 2-0-2 — +1 GD — 6 points

  3. Guinea — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points

  4. Mozambique — 2-0-1 — 0 GD — 6 points

  5. Uganda — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points

  6. Somalia — 0-0-4 — -6 GD — 0 points

Group H

  1. Tunisia — 3-1-0 — +6 GD — 10 points

  2. Namibia — 2-2-0 — +5 GD — 8 points

  3. Liberia — 2-1-1 — +3 GD — 7 points

  4. Malawi — 2-0-2 — +1 GD — 6 points

  5. Equatorial Guinea — 1-0-3 — -6 GD — 3 points

  6. Sao Tome and Principe — 0-0-4 — -9 GD — 0 points

Group I

  1. Madagascar — 2-0-1 — +3 GD — 6 points

  2. Comoros — 2-0-1 — +2 GD — 6 points

  3. Ghana — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points

  4. Mali — 1-1-1 — +1 GD — 4 points

  5. Central African Republic — 1-1-1 — -1 GD — 4 points

  6. Chad — 0-0-3 — -6 GD — 0 points

African (CAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round results

Matchday 1

Wednesday, November 15

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Namibia
Rwanda 0-0 Zimbabwe
DR Congo 2-0 Mauritania
Ethiopia 0-0 Sierra Leone

Thursday, November 16
Burundi 3-2 Gambia
Botswana 2-3 Mozambique
Nigeria 1-1 Lesotho
Sudan 1-1 Togo
Gabon 2-1 Kenya
Algeria 3-1 Somalia
Egypt 6-0 Djibouti
Morocco vs Eritrea — canceled
Cape Verde 0-0 Angola

Friday, November 17
Eswatini 0-1 Libya
Comoros 4-2 Central African Republic
Guinea 2-1 Uganda
Liberia 0-1 Malawi
Zambia 4-2 Rep. Congo
Ghana 1-0 Madagascar
Mali 3-1 Chad
Burkina Faso 1-1 Guinea-Bissau
Tunisia 4-0 Sao Tome and Principe
Ivory Coast 9-0 Seychelles
Cameroon 3-0 Mauritius

Saturday, November 18
South Africa 2-1 Benin
Niger 0-1 Tanzania
Senegal 4-0 South Sudan

Matchday 2

Sunday, November 19
Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria
Burundi 1-2 Gabon
Mozambique 0-2 Algeria
Sudan 1-0 DR Congo
Sierra Leone 0-2 Egypt

Monday, November 20
Djibouti 0-1 Guinea-Bissau
Gambia 0-2 Ivory Coast
Eritrea vs Rep Congo — canceled
Liberia 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Seychelles 0-5 Kenya
Mali 1-1 Central African Republic
Chad 0-3 Madagascar

Tuesday, November 21
Lesotho 0-0 Benin
Ethiopia 0-3 Burkina Faso
Somalia 0-1 Uganda
Eswatini 0-2 Cape Verde
Malawi 0-1 Tunisia
Botswana 1-0 Guinea
Rwanda 2-0 South Africa
Togo 0-0 Senegal
Comoros 1-0 Ghana
South Sudan 0-0 Mauritania
Mauritius 0-0 Angola
Libya 1-1 Cameroon
Sao Tome and Principe 0-2 Namibia
Tanzania 0-2 Morocco
Niger 2-1 Zambia

June 3
Libya 2-1 Mauritius
Mali 1-2 Ghana

Kenya 1-1 Burundi

Gambia 5-1 Seychelles

Angola 1-0 Eswatini

Namibia 1-1 Liberia

Morocco 2-1 Zambia

Senegal 1-1 DR Congo

Benin 1-0 Rwanda

Ivory Coast 1-0 Gabon

Tunisia 1-0 Equatorial Guinea

Sierra Leone 2-1 Djibouti

Egypt 2-1 Burkina Faso

Malawi 3-1 Sao Tome and Principe

Mauritania 0-2 Sudan

Central African Republic 1-0 Chad

Rep Congo vs Niger — postponed

Togo 1-1 South Sudan

Zimbabwe 0-2 Lesotho

Mozambique 2-1 Somalia

Madagascar 2-1 Comoros

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Ethiopia

Nigeria 1-1 South Africa

Uganda 1-0 Botswana

Cameroon 4-1 Cape Verde

Algeria 1-0 Guinea

June 10
Somalia vs Botswana
Seychelles vs Burundi
Madagascar vs Mali
Benin vs Nigeria
Sao Tome and Principe vs Liberia
Djibouti vs Ethiopia
Chad vs Comoros
Angola vs Cameroon
Kenya vs Ivory Coast
South Sudan vs Sudan
DR Congo vs Togo
Mauritania vs Senegal
Equatorial Guinea vs Malawi
Lesotho vs Rwanda
Gabon vs Gambia
Burkina Faso vs Sierra Leone
Cape Verde vs Libya
Uganda vs Algeria
Rep Congo vs Morocco
Mauritius vs Eswatini
Zambia vs Tanzania
Namibia vs Tunisia
Guinea vs Mozambique
South Africa vs Zimbabwe
Ghana vs Central African Republic
Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt