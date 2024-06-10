African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table

A record nine teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and 10 is a possibility as the 54 nations of CAF begin their battle for places in the North American-based tournament.

Well, technically it's already down to 53, as Eritrea has withdrawn from qualification, but we'll lay out the schedule, standings, and more in this post.

There are stars from around world soccer in CAF, including dozens of Premier League players like Manchester United's Andre Onana, West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, Tottenham's Yves Bissouma, and a trio of Nottingham Forest stars on the Ivory Coast.

Competition will be fierce with only one guaranteed spot available to Mali and Ghana (Group I), Nigeria and South Africa (Group C), and Senegal and DR Congo (Group B). The first two matchdays are in the books, and the third will wait for the summer.

Here's everything you need to know for African World Cup qualifying.

Premier League players in African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification

Algeria: Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves)

Benin: Halid Djankpata (Everton)

Burkina Faso: Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth)

Cameroon: Andre Onana (Manchester United), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Carlos Baleba (Brighton)

Dem Rep of Congo: Yoane Wissa (Brentford)

Egypt: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

Equatorial Guinea: Basilio Rieno (Burnley)

Gabon: Mario Lemina (Wolves)

Ghana: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Jeff Schlupp (Crystal Palace)

Ivory Coast: Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Hamed Traore (Bournemouth), Simon Adingra (Brighton), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Maxwel Cornet (West Ham)

Mali: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham), Cheick Doucoure (Crystal Palace), Ismaila Coulibaly (Sheffield United), Boubacar Traore (Wolves)

Morocco: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United), Anass Zaroury (Burnley)

Nigeria: Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Senegal: Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Pape Sarr (Tottenham), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

South Africa: Lyle Foster (Burnley)

Tunisia: Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United), Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United), Samy Chouchane (Brighton)

Zimbabwe: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town)

African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification format

First round (Nov. 15, 2023 - Oct. 14 2025): 54 teams, nine groups, top team from each group qualifies for World Cup , four best runners-up go to playoff semifinals

Second round (Nov. 10-18, 2025): Four best group runners-up stage semifinal, final. Winner plays inter-confederation playoff.

African (CAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures

Matchday 4

June 10

Somalia 1-3 Botswana

Seychelles vs Burundi

Madagascar vs Mali

Benin 2-1 Nigeria

Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 Liberia

Djibouti 1-1 Ethiopia

Chad vs Comoros

Angola vs Cameroon

Kenya vs Ivory Coast

South Sudan vs Sudan

DR Congo 1-0 Togo

Mauritania 0-1 Senegal

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Lesotho vs Rwanda

Gabon vs Gambia

Burkina Faso vs Sierra Leone

Cape Verde vs Libya

Uganda 1-2 Algeria

Rep Congo vs Morocco

Mauritius vs Eswatini

Zambia vs Tanzania

Namibia 0-0 Tunisia

Guinea vs Mozambique

South Africa vs Zimbabwe

Ghana vs Central African Republic

Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Egypt

African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualification — Standings/table

Group A

Egypt — 2-0-0 — +8 GD — 6 points Burkina Faso — 1-1-1 — +2 GD — 4 point Guinea-Bissau — 1-1-0 — +1 GD — 4 points Sierra Leone — 1-1-1 — -1 GD — 4 points Ethiopia — 0-3-1 — -3 GD — 3 points Djibouti — 0-1-3 — -8 GD — 1 point

Group B

Senegal — 2-2-0 — +5 GD — 8 points Sudan — 2-1-0 — +3 GD — 7 points Democratic Republic of Congo — 2-1-1 — +2 GD — 7 points Togo — 0-3-1 — -1 GD — 3 points South Sudan — 0-2-1 — -5 GD — 2 points Mauritania — 0-1-3 — -4 GD — 1 point

Group C

Lesotho — 1-2-0 — +2 GD — 5 points Rwanda — 1-1-1— +1 GD — 4 points Benin — 1-1-1 — 0 GD — 4 points South Africa — 1-1-1— -1 GD — 4 points Nigeria — 0-3-0 — -1 GD — 3 points Zimbabwe — 0-2-1 — -2 GD — 2 points

Group D

Cameroon — 2-1-0 — +6 GD — 7 points Libya — 2-1-0 — +2 GD — 7 points Angola — 1-2-0 — +1 GD — 5 points Cape Verde — 1-1-1 — -1 GD — 4 points Mauritius — 0-1-2 — -4 GD — 1 point Eswatini — 0-0-3 — -4 GD — 0 points

Group E

Morocco — 2-0-0 — +3 GD — 6 points Zambia — 1-0-2 — 0 GD — 3 points Niger — 1-0-1 — 0 GD — 3 points Tanzania — 1-0-1 — -1 GD — 3 points Republic of Congo — 0-0-1 — -2 GD — 0 points Eritrea — withdrew

Group F

Ivory Coast — 3-0-0 — +12 GD — 9 points Gabon — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points Kenya — 1-1-1 — +4 GD — 4 points Burundi — 1-1-1 — 0 GD — 4 points Gambia — 1-0-2 — +1 GD — 3 points Seychelles — 0-0-3 — -18 GD — 0 points

Group G

Algeria — 2-0-0 — +4 GD — 6 points Botswana — 2-0-2 — +1 GD — 6 points Guinea — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points Mozambique — 2-0-1 — 0 GD — 6 points Uganda — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points Somalia — 0-0-4 — -6 GD — 0 points

Group H

Tunisia — 3-1-0 — +6 GD — 10 points Namibia — 2-2-0 — +5 GD — 8 points Liberia — 2-1-1 — +3 GD — 7 points Malawi — 2-0-2 — +1 GD — 6 points Equatorial Guinea — 1-0-3 — -6 GD — 3 points Sao Tome and Principe — 0-0-4 — -9 GD — 0 points

Group I

Madagascar — 2-0-1 — +3 GD — 6 points Comoros — 2-0-1 — +2 GD — 6 points Ghana — 2-0-1 — +1 GD — 6 points Mali — 1-1-1 — +1 GD — 4 points Central African Republic — 1-1-1 — -1 GD — 4 points Chad — 0-0-3 — -6 GD — 0 points

African (CAF) World Cup qualification schedule — First round results

Matchday 1

Wednesday, November 15

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Namibia

Rwanda 0-0 Zimbabwe

DR Congo 2-0 Mauritania

Ethiopia 0-0 Sierra Leone

Thursday, November 16

Burundi 3-2 Gambia

Botswana 2-3 Mozambique

Nigeria 1-1 Lesotho

Sudan 1-1 Togo

Gabon 2-1 Kenya

Algeria 3-1 Somalia

Egypt 6-0 Djibouti

Morocco vs Eritrea — canceled

Cape Verde 0-0 Angola

Friday, November 17

Eswatini 0-1 Libya

Comoros 4-2 Central African Republic

Guinea 2-1 Uganda

Liberia 0-1 Malawi

Zambia 4-2 Rep. Congo

Ghana 1-0 Madagascar

Mali 3-1 Chad

Burkina Faso 1-1 Guinea-Bissau

Tunisia 4-0 Sao Tome and Principe

Ivory Coast 9-0 Seychelles

Cameroon 3-0 Mauritius

Saturday, November 18

South Africa 2-1 Benin

Niger 0-1 Tanzania

Senegal 4-0 South Sudan

Matchday 2

Sunday, November 19

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria

Burundi 1-2 Gabon

Mozambique 0-2 Algeria

Sudan 1-0 DR Congo

Sierra Leone 0-2 Egypt

Monday, November 20

Djibouti 0-1 Guinea-Bissau

Gambia 0-2 Ivory Coast

Eritrea vs Rep Congo — canceled

Liberia 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Seychelles 0-5 Kenya

Mali 1-1 Central African Republic

Chad 0-3 Madagascar

Tuesday, November 21

Lesotho 0-0 Benin

Ethiopia 0-3 Burkina Faso

Somalia 0-1 Uganda

Eswatini 0-2 Cape Verde

Malawi 0-1 Tunisia

Botswana 1-0 Guinea

Rwanda 2-0 South Africa

Togo 0-0 Senegal

Comoros 1-0 Ghana

South Sudan 0-0 Mauritania

Mauritius 0-0 Angola

Libya 1-1 Cameroon

Sao Tome and Principe 0-2 Namibia

Tanzania 0-2 Morocco

Niger 2-1 Zambia

June 3

Libya 2-1 Mauritius

Mali 1-2 Ghana

Kenya 1-1 Burundi

Gambia 5-1 Seychelles

Angola 1-0 Eswatini

Namibia 1-1 Liberia

Morocco 2-1 Zambia

Senegal 1-1 DR Congo

Benin 1-0 Rwanda

Ivory Coast 1-0 Gabon

Tunisia 1-0 Equatorial Guinea

Sierra Leone 2-1 Djibouti

Egypt 2-1 Burkina Faso

Malawi 3-1 Sao Tome and Principe

Mauritania 0-2 Sudan

Central African Republic 1-0 Chad

Rep Congo vs Niger — postponed

Togo 1-1 South Sudan

Zimbabwe 0-2 Lesotho

Mozambique 2-1 Somalia

Madagascar 2-1 Comoros

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Ethiopia

Nigeria 1-1 South Africa

Uganda 1-0 Botswana

Cameroon 4-1 Cape Verde

Algeria 1-0 Guinea

