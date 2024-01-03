Africa Cup of Nations & Asian Cup: Which Premier League players are at the tournaments?

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min are among those who are set to be in action at the Afcon and Asian Cup

The Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup both begin in January and it will mean dozens of stars from the Premier League travelling to participate.

Afcon runs from 13 January to 11 February in Ivory Coast and the Asian Cup is in Qatar from 12 January to 10 February.

Although the tournaments coincide with winter breaks across some European leagues, Premier League clubs will face a number of weeks without first-team regulars.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who will lose top scorer and Egypt captain Mohamed Salah, said it was something clubs have to plan for.

"We knew the Africa Cup of Nations from time to time appears and Mo has to go," Klopp said.

"We have [Wataru] Endo as a participant of the Asian Cup as well, so it is like it is. We have to deal with it and we will."

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou guided his country Australia to Asian Cup glory in 2015 and said both tournaments were important for players who come from the respective regions.

"I rank it pretty highly, I think it's pretty important," he said. "A lot of European people think the European Championships are pretty important - well, it's the same for the Asian Cup or the African Cup of Nations."

Have the finalised squads been named yet?

The short answer is yes.

Participating teams in the Afcon were given a 3 January deadline to name final 27-man squads and all those countries with a contingent of Premier League players have done so.

However, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regulations allow teams to replace a "seriously injured player at the latest 24 hours at least before the beginning of the first match of his team" with medical evidence.

So there could still be some late withdrawals and additions to squads. The same applies to the Asian Cup.

The Asian Football Confederation allows teams to "replace any of the registered participating players up to six hours prior to their first match".

Squads of up to 26 players for the Asian Cup had to named before the deadline of 2 January.

AFC Bournemouth - 2

Dango Ouattara (Forward, Burkina Faso)

Antoine Semenyo (Forward, Ghana)

Midfielder Hamed Traore was named in Ivory Coast's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 28 December after contracting malaria.

Arsenal - 2

Mohamed Elneny (Midfielder, Egypt)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Defender, Japan)

Midfielder Thomas Partey was named in Ghana's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 1 January because of an injury.

Aston Villa - 1

Bertrand Traore (Midfielder, Burkina Faso)

Brentford - 4

Saman Ghoddos (Midfielder, Iran)

Kim Ji-soo (Defender, South Korea)

Frank Onyeka (Midfielder, Nigeria)

Yoane Wissa (Forward, DR Congo)

Midfielder Bryan Mbeumo was named in Cameroon's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 28 December after sustaining an ankle injury.

Brighton - 2

Simon Adingra (Forward, Ivory Coast)

Kaoru Mitoma (Forward, Japan)

Midfielder Samy Chouchane was named in Tunisia's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 28 December.

Burnley - 0

Forward Lyle Foster was named in South Africa's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 28 December after the recurrence of a mental health issue.

Chelsea - 1

Nicolas Jackson (Forward, Senegal)

Crystal Palace - 1

Jordan Ayew (Forward, Ghana)

Midfielder Cheick Doucoure was left out of Mali's provisional squad because of an injury that is expected to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Everton - 1

Idrissa Gueye (Midfielder, Senegal)

Fulham - 3

Fode Ballo-Toure (Defender, Senegal) On loan from AC Milan

Calvin Bassey (Defender, Nigeria)

Alex Iwobi (Midfielder, Nigeria)

Liverpool - 2

Wataru Endo (Midfielder, Japan)

Mohamed Salah (Forward, Egypt)

Luton - 1

Issa Kabore (Defender, Burkina Faso)

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was named in DR Congo's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 27 December.

Manchester City - 0

Manchester United - 3

Sofyan Amrabat (Midfielder, Morocco) On loan from Fiorentina

Amad Diallo (Forward, Ivory Coast)

Andre Onana (Goalkeeper, Cameroon)

Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri was named in Tunisia's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 28 December after he asked to be left out.

Newcastle - 0

Nottingham Forest - 6

Ola Aina (Defender, Nigeria)

Serge Aurier (Defender, Ivory Coast)

Willy Boly (Defender, Ivory Coast)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Midfielder, Senegal)

Moussa Niakhate (Defender, Senegal)

Ibrahim Sangare (Midfielder, Ivory Coast)

Sheffield United - 2

Yasser Larouci (Defender, Algeria) On loan from Troyes

Anis Ben Slimane (Midfielder, Tunisia)

Forward Benie Traore was named in Ivory Coast's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 28 December.

Tottenham - 3

Yves Bissouma (Midfielder, Mali)

Son Heung-min (Forward, South Korea)

Pape Matar Sarr (Midfielder, Senegal)

West Ham - 2

Nayef Aguerd (Defender, Morocco)

Mohammed Kudus (Midfielder, Ghana)

Winger Maxwel Cornet was named in Ivory Coast's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 28 December.

Playmaker Said Benrahma was named in Algeria's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 29 December.

Wolves - 4

Hwang Hee-chan (Midfielder, South Korea)

Justin Hubner (Defender, Indonesia)

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Defender, Algeria)

Boubacar Traore (Midfielder, Mali)

