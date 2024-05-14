AFL appointing Jeff Fisher as interim commissioner, per report

The Arena Football League is reportedly set to hire former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher as its interim commissioner.

Per Anthony Carter of Arena Insider, the league voted out now-former commissioner Lee Hutton III on Monday and are appointing Fisher in his place, which will be made official on Tuesday.

Fisher is already well-connected to the league, as he’s part of the ownership group of the Nashville Katz.

The move comes on the heels of four teams closing up operations in the first season of the league’s revival, which is obviously a bad sign for its future. A total of 12 teams remain in operation currently.

Fisher was the Titans’ head coach for 17 seasons, from 1994-2010. He compiled a 142-120 record in that span and took the franchise to its only Super Bowl, losing to the St. Louis Rams.

Fisher then took over the Rams in 2012, spending five seasons there and overseeing the franchise’s move to Los Angeles. He didn’t have anywhere near the same success, though, posting a 31-45-1 record.

Fisher was last on the sidelines in 2022 as the head coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers. He also served as general manager.

