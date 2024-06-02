Afield: What Pennsylvania hunters should know about the 2024 antlerless deer license procedure

The 2024 deer seasons are many months away, but if you want to purchase an antlerless deer license, it is time to start thinking about it. The 2024-25 hunting licenses go on sale later this month. I think that the process has been modified in a way that purchases will be smoother than last year.

In 2023, the Pennsylvania Game Commission rolled out a new antlerless license system. For the first time, the antiquated “pink envelope” system was abandoned, and hunters could purchase antlerless licenses online or directly from an issuing agent. All other hunting licenses have been purchased that way for many years.

When licenses went on sale last June 26, there were long lines at retailers, and the new system crashed. Some people waited for five hours or more for their online order to go through. Others got through but did not receive all of the licenses that they had paid for. Let me just say that was a circus that led to much time wasted and to many unhappy hunters, as well as retailers.

The cause of the problem was hunters themselves, who were unsure about how the system would work. They rushed to buy their hunting licenses and antlerless license on the opening morning for fear that the Wildlife Management Unit that they were interested in would be sold out. In my opinion, the PGC should have anticipated this, but they did not.

In my column last July, I made suggestions as to how the antlerless license problems could be eliminated. One suggestion was an earlier sale for licenses for the WMUs, such as 2G, where antlerless licenses sell out within days. Fortunately for hunters, they went with that suggestion.

The Game Commission has modified the antlerless deer license sales schedule and, additionally, is guaranteeing most resident hunters will get an antlerless license in the Wildlife Management Unit of their choice, as long as they do so before sales to nonresidents begin.

This year, general hunting licenses go on sale June 24. Important: The only antlerless licenses that will be available then are those for WMUs 2G, 3A and 1B. The antlerless licenses for all other WMUs will not be available until June 27.

Since WMU 2G includes Centre County north of I-80, understanding the new system is important. Last year, doe licenses for WMU 2G sold out by 11 a.m. on the third day. The next two WMUs to sell out were 3A (New York border, north of Centre County) and 1B (near Lake Erie).

Knowing that antlerless licenses for WMU 4D, which includes Centre County south of I-80, don’t sell out for many weeks, I was not part of the opening day rush. I waited over two weeks to buy mine. This year, antlerless licenses for all other 19 WMUs do not go on sale until June 27.

The Game Commission is guaranteeing that resident hunters seeking antlerless licenses for the other 19 WMUs will get them as long as they purchase them from June 27 through 7 a.m. on July 8. Therefore, there is no need to apply early or wait in long lines.

Remaining antlerless licenses are available July 8 for non-residents. Round two of doe license sales begins at 8 a.m. July 22. Unsold licenses are available on a first-come, first-served basis to both residents and non-residents. During this period a second antlerless license can be purchased.

Many WMUs are usually not sold out by Aug. 12, when the third round of sales begins. Hunters wishing to purchase a third doe license can do so then. Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits also go on sale when the third round begins. During the fourth round, which begins 8 a.m. Aug. 26, a hunter may purchase more than one license for any WMU where licenses are available. No hunter may possess more than their personal limit of six antlerless licenses at a time. Therefore, beginning Aug. 26, all remaining licenses can be purchased until they are sold out.

Long story short: If you want to get an antlerless license for 2G, 3A or 1B, go online or go to an issuing agent as soon as you can June 24 or 25. If you do not want an antlerless license or want one for one of the other 19 WMUs, stay away so that you are not part of the problem. Wait until June 27 or shortly after. Most WMUs, such as 4D, will have antlerless licenses available well into July.

Mark Nale, who lives in the Bald Eagle Valley, is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and can be reached at MarkAngler@aol.com.