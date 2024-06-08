Afghanistan thrash sorry New Zealand

Rashid Khan has taken 144 wickets in 87 T20 internationals for Afghanistan [Getty Images]

Cricket World Cup, Group B (Guyana)

Afghanistan 159-6 (20 overs): Gurbaz 80 (56), Zadran 44 (41); Boult 2-22

New Zealand 75 (15.2 overs): Farooqi 4-17, Rashid 4-17

Afghanistan won by 84 runs

Afghanistan crushed New Zealand by 84 runs in Guyana to make it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with a blistering 80 from 56 deliveries to help Afghanistan reach 159-6, with fellow opener Ibrahim Zadran adding 44 from 41.

In reply, 2021 runners-up New Zealand were skittled out for just 75 in 15.2 overs to fall to their first defeat to Afghanistan in a T20 international.

"It is one of the greatest performances for us in T20s against a big team like New Zealand," said Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan. "It's a great feeling to be leading this side."

Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who claimed five wickets against Uganda on Monday, took 4-17 from just 3.2 overs, with skipper Rashid also taking 4-17.

Just two New Zealand players reached double figures, with Glenn Phillips top-scoring with 18.

The win moves Afghanistan top of Group C with New Zealand bottom, below Papua New Guinea on net run-rate.

Elsewhere, Bangladesh opened their tournament with a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka, who slip to the bottom of Group D after a second successive defeat.

Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 47 from just 48 balls to help Sri Lanka post 124-9 in their 20 overs in Dallas.

Bangladesh slipped to 28-3 in reply, but Towhid Hridoy hit 40 from just 20 deliveries and Litton Das added 36 from 38 to help the Tigers to victory.

Afghanistan seal another dominant win

Afghanistan have now won by 125 runs and 84 runs in their opening two matches to put them in a commanding position in the group.

The tone was once again set by opening pair Gurbaz and Zadran, who put on 103 for the first wicket.

Having shared 154 in the win over Uganda, they are the first opening pair to score consecutive century partnerships in a men's T20 World Cup.

The in-form Farooqi then removed opener Finn Allen with the first ball of New Zealand's reply, with the Black Caps' innings disintegrating from there.

"This just wasn't good enough in terms of starting a tournament. It's very frustrating," said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

"We have to move on quickly from this because the matches now come thick and fast for us."

Next for New Zealand is a potentially pivotal match against West Indies in Trinidad on Wednesday, with Afghanistan taking on Papua New Guinea the following day.

Sri Lanka slump to another defeat

A second defeat means Sri Lanka already face an uphill challenge to qualify from a competitive Group D that also includes South Africa, the Netherlands and Nepal.

They looked in a strong position when 100-3 at the start of the 15th over but crumbled in the latter part of their innings, with Mustafizur Rahman taking 3-17 and Rishad Hossain 3-22.

Bangladesh made a poor start in reply but a crucial partnership worth 63 between Hridoy and Das eased nerves, before Mahmudullah's unbeaten 16 from 13 balls saw them over the line with an over to spare.

"The last 10 to 15 days we have been making plans, especially all the fielders doing their job, so we are really happy," said Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

"The run-chase was not easy. We did not bat well to be very honest. I think they bowled really well, but on a wicket like this we should have won this easily."

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga said: "If batters put up 150 to 160, our bowling attack can win games. Last two games the batters didn't do the job. It's tough."

Bangladesh's next match is against South Africa in New York on Monday, with Sri Lanka facing Nepal in Florida the following day.