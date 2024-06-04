Afghanistan thrash debutants Uganda by 125 runs

Fazalhaq Farooqi's 5-9 was his first five-wicket haul in a T20 international [Getty Images]

Afghanistan 183-5 (20 overs): Gurbaz 76 (45), Zadran (46)

Uganda 58 (16 overs): Farooqi 5-9, Naveen 2-4, Rashid 2-12

Afghanistan win by 125 runs

Afghanistan opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a convincing 125-run win over Uganda in Guyana.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit 76 from 45 balls and Ibrahim Zadran 70 off 46 in an opening stand of 154 to help Afghanistan post 183-5.

In reply, tournament debutants Uganda were skittled out for just 58 in 16 overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi took 5-9 - the fourth-best bowling figures at a men's T20 World Cup - with captain Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq taking two wickets each.

Just two Uganda batters reached double figures, with Robinson Obuya top-scorer with 14.

The seven wides and two leg-byes meant extras finished as third top-scorer with nine.

Bruising World Cup debut for Uganda

This was a tough introduction to the T20 World Cup for Uganda, with the 125-run deficit the third-largest margin of defeat in the competition's history.

The tone was set by Gurbaz and Zadran, with their mammoth opening stand the second-highest at a men's T20 World Cup after Jos Buttler and Alex Hales' 170 for England against India in the 2022 semi-final in Adelaide.

Uganda did finish the innings strongly, taking five wickets for 31 runs in the final six overs, with captain Brian Masaba and fast bowler Cosmas Kyewuta taking two wickets each.

But when Ronak Patel and Roger Mukasa fell to Farooqi in the opening over of their reply, the innings never really recovered.

Obuya and Ali Shah, who hit 11 from 34 balls, showed some resistance but it was nowhere near enough.

Later on Tuesday England and Scotland get their campaigns under way when they face each other in Bridgetown (15:30 BST). The Netherlands take on Nepal in Grand Prairie, Texas at 16:30.

'A great overall team effort' - reaction

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan: "It was the kind of start we wanted as a team. It does not matter who we play, it is about the mindset.

"The hard work we have done in the last few weeks, the way the openers started and the way our bowlers bowled - it was a great overall team effort."

Uganda captain Brian Masaba: "Pretty special moment for us, hearing our national anthem and seeing our flag at the World Cup. Something I will cherish for the rest of my life.

"First game at the World Cup, lot of nerves. Good to get that out of the way. We will look to come out and play better next game."