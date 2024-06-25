Afghanistan qualify for first World Cup semi-final with Bangladesh win

Bangladesh and Afghanistan played out a thriller in St Vincent [Getty Images]

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Super 8s Group 1, St Vincent

Afghanistan 115-5 (20 overs): Gurbaz 43 (55); Rishad 3-26

Bangladesh 105 all out (17.5 overs): Das 54* (49); Rashid 4-23, Naveen 4-26

Afghanistan won by 8 runs (DLS method)

Scorecard. Tables

Afghanistan qualified for the semi-finals of a World Cup for the first time in their history after beating Bangladesh in a low-scoring classic in St Vincent.

Their victory sees them progress as runners-up from Super 8s Group 1, while putting their opponents and heavyweights Australia out of the tournament.

Entering the match needing a win to advance to the knockout stage, Afghanistan underperformed in the first innings, setting Bangladesh a low target of 115.

A rollercoaster, rain-interrupted second innings ensued, in which both sides and then Australia looked to be favourites to progress at different stages of the chase.

Ultimately it was Afghanistan who emerged triumphant, with captain Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq taking four wickets apiece to secure a win by just eight runs.