Afghanistan quakes claim more than 2000 lives, say authorities

Residents sit at a damaged house after an earthquake in Sarbuland village of Zendeh Jan district of Herat province, on Saturday. - MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP

Powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan have killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 9,000, the Taliban administration reported on Sunday.

Such tolls indicate the deadliest tremors in years in the quake-prone mountainous country.

The quakes hit 20 miles northwest of the city of Herat, with one measuring 6.3 magnitude, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Mullah Janan Sayeeq, spokesman for the Ministry of Disasters, told Reuters 2,053 people were dead, 9,240 injured and 1,329 houses damaged or destroyed.

More than 200 dead had been brought to different hospitals, a Herat health department official who identified himself as Dr Danish said, adding most of them were women and children.

Bodies had been “taken to several places - military bases, hospitals”, Dr Danish said.

The quakes caused panic in Herat, resident Naseema said on Saturday.

“People left their houses, we all are on the streets,” she wrote in a text message to Reuters, adding that the city was feeling follow-on tremors.