From Afghanistan to the QCA, two young boxers chase their dreams

In downtown Davenport, you can find a space for boxers to train for their dreams of succeeding in the ‘squared circle.’

It’s also the place two young athletes are working on their dreams thousands of miles away from their original home in Afghanistan. Our Quad Cities Sports reporter Blake Hornstein has their story.

