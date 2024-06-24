Afghanistan celebrates historic T20 World Cup win over Australia

Supporters of Afghanistan cheer their team against Australia (AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan has been celebrating the cricket team’s shock historic win over Australia at the T20 World Cup, and their first ever against the 50-over World Cup title-holders.

Australia lost by 21 runs, affecting their hopes of reaching the semi-finals as Mitchell Marsh’s side were punished for their mistakes, and bowled out for just 127, with four balls remaining.

The victory was celebrated back in Afghanistan, with footage showing hundreds of people celebrating in the streets of Khost, a city near the Pakistan border.

“It’s a massive win for us as a team and as a nation, in the World Cup, beating champions, it’s a great feeling,” said Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan.

“I’m super proud of the guys. Tonight, because of the happiness I won’t be able to sleep.

Afghanistan fans burst firecrackers in Khost to celebrate beating Australia (AFP via Getty Images)

“That’s how happy the whole team is and the whole country is. It’s a massive win for us, as a team, as a nation.

“Cricket is the only source of happiness back home, we all know that. And I feel like we are so lucky to be here giving happiness to the people back home.”

Afghanistan did not have a national team until 2001, and only became a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017. The team play wearing the black, red, and green flag rather than the one adopted by the country’s Taliban government.

However, women are not allowed to play cricket in the country which caused Australia to withdraw from a three-match series that was due to take part in August, in the United Arab Emirates where Afghanistan play their home matches. Australia has declined three invitations to play against the country because of the restrictions on women.

Women cricketer Firooza Afghan, who was given an emergency visa to Australia, like most of the women’s national team, posted on Instagram after the win: “Congratulations to all Afghans. You made history. Be happy, celebrate. Now the world is yours.

“Same country, same sport, same talent, same goal, same ability - but you cannot play because you are a woman.”