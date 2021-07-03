'Affordable family fun': Mill Rats celebrate Fourth with fireworks, games

Jul. 3—Jennifer and Randy Wilkinson sat in the front row and left of home plate Friday with their children, 8-year-old Brady and 4-year-old Caylie, to watch the Johnstown Mill Rats take on the West Virginia Miners.

They cheered when plays were made and booed at the umpires' bad calls.

"We were looking for a place for fireworks, and (Brady) loves baseball games," Jennifer Wilkinson said. "It's a win-win for us."

The family were one of many who attended the baseball team's patriotically themed "Fireworks and Freedom" event at Sargent's Stadium at the Point that featured between-inning games, a hot dog eating contest and a light show near the end of the night.

"It's affordable family fun," Jennifer Wilkinson said.

Her son added that he hoped the Mill Rats got a lot of hits, especially home runs, while his sister was more interested in the fireworks during the last game of the night.

Fans were treated to a doubleheader at Sargent's Stadium at the Point because Thursday's game had been rained out. The two teams faced off in seven-inning contests with a half-hour break in between.

"More baseball is always a good thing," Mill Rats general manager Brennan Mihalick said. "Especially when there's no extra charge."

Attendees from Thursday could use their tickets to enter Friday or newcomers could buy one ticket to watch both games. Veterans and active-duty military members received free admission by presenting their military identification at the main gate box office for the event.

Jenna Gursky and Brad Miller, both of Riverside, were surprised and excited at the prospect of watching two games in a row.

"It's nice to get out," Miller said.

The pair attended Friday because Gursky had never seen a baseball game in person and she wanted the experience. As the first contest wrapped up, she said she's interested in returning to the ballpark.

Story continues

Ken Hamryszak and his godson Tage Toth were also excited about the double-header. They had planned to attend Thursday's game, but decided not to due to rain.

Hamryszak said that, when he saw back-to-back games would be played the next day, he thought, "What could be better?"

Another aspect of Friday's outing that he enjoyed was that it was a fresh start for the Mill Rats. The first half of Prospect League ball had concluded and the next had begun, providing teams with a clean slate and another chance to qualify for the playoffs.

"It's a whole new season and we're back in it," Hamryszak said.

Debbie Harris and Vic Butara brought their grandson Giovanni Lewis and sat along the first-base line in the upper section to watch the Prospect League players.

It was the Johnstown trio's fourth trip to Sargent's Stadium this season.

"We came out to support the Mill Rats and watch fireworks," Butara said.

Lewis had his glove ready to catch any baseballs that might make their way to him and wasn't the only one. Dozens of children, such as Owen Zoldey and Manning and Maitlyn Smith, filled the seats, prepared to snag a foul if they could.

They traveled to Johnstown from Davidsville with their parents to take in the games.

"It's been a long time since we've been down here," Valerie Smith said. "It's nice."

The children added that they enjoyed the games and were looking forward to the fireworks.