AFCON 2025 in Morocco faces scheduling conflict due to new Club World Cup and Champions League format

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted by Morocco could be rescheduled for December, according to The Guardian.

The tournament was originally slated for June-July 2025, but it will potentially clash with the revamped Club World Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Sources within the Moroccan organising committee reportedly favour a December kick-off for the group stage, with the final falling in mid-January 2026.

However, this scenario could also create a new headache as it clashes with the busy festive period in the Premier League.

17 of 20 Premier League clubs had representatives at the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast. A December-January AFCON could disrupt player availability and spark tensions between club and country.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is expected to make a final decision within the next two weeks on the scheduling of the showpiece.

Further Complications and Shifting Agreements

The situation has been further complicated by the addition of two extra match days scheduled for the last two weeks of January.

There will be two more match days in the expanded Champions League that begins next season.

That means the traditional window for AFCON in mid-January to mid-February – when the knockout stages of the Champions League are due to start – is likely to cause even more disruption than usual.

In February, CAF reportedly reached an agreement in principle to stage the tournament between July 20 and August 17 2025, due to the clash with the Club World Cup – a move that FIFA backed.

But that option now appears unlikely with negotiations continuing. The 2025 edition is set to become the seventh successive AFCON to be rescheduled from its original dates.

Conflicting Views on Tournament Frequency

CAF initially denied reports suggesting they would start playing the tournament every four years.

However, accommodating the expanded 32-team Club World Cup, set for June-July 2025 in the United States, has forced a rethink.

Several sources from African national associations have also revealed their fears that plans for the tournament to be held every four years instead of two are in motion.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino proposed the change in 2020, arguing that it would be more beneficial for countries at the commercial level.

However, that was dismissed as impossible by CAF sources and President Patrice Motsepe, who claimed he remains committed to maintaining the status quo.