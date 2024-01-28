Afcon 2023: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Guinea - Mohamed Bayo nets dramatic winner

Mohamed Bayo (right) fired Guinea into the last eight at Afcon for the first time since 2015

Mohamed Bayo headed a 98th-minute winner as Guinea reached the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with victory over 10-man Equatorial Guinea, who had earlier missed a penalty.

Equatorial Guinea midfielder Federico Bikoro was dismissed 10 minutes after the break for catching Bayo in the ribs with his studs.

The National Thunder were awarded a spot-kick midway through the second half after Sekou Sylla caught Iban Salvador, but captain Emilio Nsue hit the base of the right-hand upright.

And, with the game set to head to extra time, striker Bayo stooped to guide Ibrahim Diakite's cross from the right flank just inside the near post in the final minute of added time.

The West Africans will face either Egypt or DR Congo in the last eight in Abidjan on Friday, and will find out the identity of their opponents when those sides meet later on Sunday (20:00 GMT).

