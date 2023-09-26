AFCA Poll: UWF football improves one spot after win over West Georgia

The University of West Florida football team is moving up again.

The Argos, following a 49-21 win against the University of West Georgia on Saturday, are now No. 6 in the country, after the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches Poll was released on Monday.

It’s a one-spot improvement from last week’s rankings. The Argos received 559 points, which put them just ahead of No. 7 Grand Valley State (557 points). Grand Valley State didn’t play in Week 4.

UWF’s offense came out in full force on Saturday, with Peewee Jarrett throwing for 298 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver John Jiles, who was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the Gulf South Conference, had 175 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Running back C.J. Wilson also scored two touchdowns on the ground. Jalen Bussey had a rushing touchdown, while Caden Leggett had a 9-yard touchdown reception.

Ralph Ortiz, named the Freshman of the Week by the GSC, had three tackles and a pick-six for 27 yards. Walker Robinson recorded six tackles (4 solo, 2 assisted), with 1.5 for a loss (6 yards) and half a sack (two yards). John McMullen also recorded a sack.

The Argos forced three fumbles, with Eric Folau, McMullen and Mi’Chaun Coward all knocking the ball loose. Braylon Anderson also had an interception for UWF.

Elsewhere in the AFCA poll, other GSC teams include No. 8 Delta State (526 points), which stayed put in this week’s ranking, and No. 22 Valdosta State (83 points), which wasn’t ranked last week. Valdosta was just on the cusp of hitting the Top 25 after Week 3 with 34 votes, which technically put it at No. 26.

Delta State had a 56-20 win over Shorter University on Saturday while Valdosta picked up a 28-3 win against North Greenville.

The Top 5 includes the same five times from last week, though there was a little shift. Ferris State (715 points), which received 23 first-place votes, stayed at No. 1. Colorado School of Mines (702 points) and Pittsburg State (667 points) stayed at No. 2 and 3. Flipping spots, Minnesota State (614 points) improved to No. 4 while Ouachita Baptist dropped to No. 5 (612 points).

UWF (3-1, 1-0 GSC) returns to action for a 6 p.m. CST (7 p.m. EST) game on Saturday at North Greenville in Tigerville, South Carolina.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

