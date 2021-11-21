AFCA Coaches Poll: How SEC teams rank after week 12 action

The LSU Tigers were able to hold on against the ULM Warhawks in week 12 action. It comes down to one final game. The College Football Playoff picture is becoming clearer. Georgia is clearly the class of FBS with Alabama, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Oklahoma State trying to close in.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Sunday. Once again there is the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide sitting at the top. How high will the Texas A&M Aggies be ranked ahead of their matchup with the Tigers? What happens to Oregon after they were blasted by Utah and did Ohio State do enough to jump Cincinnati?

A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 11-0 1,550 (62) – 2 Alabama 10-1 1,450 – 3 Ohio State 10-1 1,428 +1 4 Cincinnati 11-0 1,388 -1 5 Notre Dame 10-1 1,258 +1 6 Michigan 10-1 1,250 +1 7 Oklahoma State 10-1 1,210 +2 8 Ole Miss 9-2 1,049 +2 9 Oklahoma 10-1 1,010 +2 10 Baylor 9-2 977 +3 11 Oregon 9-2 864 -6 12 Iowa 9-2 722 +2 13 Michigan State 9-2 698 -5 14 Texas A&M 8-3 683 +2 15 BYU 9-2 675 – 16 Houston 10-1 572 +1 17 Pittsburgh 9-2 507 +2 18 Wisconsin 8-3 485 +2 19 Utah 8-3 478 +6 20 UTSA 11-0 475 -2 21 Wake Forest 9-2 404 -9 22 San Diego State 10-1 257 +1 23 UL-Lafayette 10-1 236 -1 24 NC State 8-3 196 – 25 Kentucky 8-3 91 +1

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 22 Arkansas

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2

