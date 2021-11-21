AFCA Coaches Poll: How SEC teams rank after week 12 action
The LSU Tigers were able to hold on against the ULM Warhawks in week 12 action. It comes down to one final game. The College Football Playoff picture is becoming clearer. Georgia is clearly the class of FBS with Alabama, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Oklahoma State trying to close in.
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Sunday. Once again there is the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide sitting at the top. How high will the Texas A&M Aggies be ranked ahead of their matchup with the Tigers? What happens to Oregon after they were blasted by Utah and did Ohio State do enough to jump Cincinnati?
A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
11-0
1,550 (62)
–
2
Alabama
10-1
1,450
–
3
Ohio State
10-1
1,428
+1
4
Cincinnati
11-0
1,388
-1
5
Notre Dame
10-1
1,258
+1
6
Michigan
10-1
1,250
+1
7
Oklahoma State
10-1
1,210
+2
8
Ole Miss
9-2
1,049
+2
9
Oklahoma
10-1
1,010
+2
10
Baylor
9-2
977
+3
11
Oregon
9-2
864
-6
12
Iowa
9-2
722
+2
13
Michigan State
9-2
698
-5
14
Texas A&M
8-3
683
+2
15
BYU
9-2
675
–
16
Houston
10-1
572
+1
17
Pittsburgh
9-2
507
+2
18
Wisconsin
8-3
485
+2
19
Utah
8-3
478
+6
20
UTSA
11-0
475
-2
21
Wake Forest
9-2
404
-9
22
San Diego State
10-1
257
+1
23
UL-Lafayette
10-1
236
-1
24
NC State
8-3
196
–
25
Kentucky
8-3
91
+1
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 22 Arkansas
Others receiving votes:
Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2
