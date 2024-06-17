AFC Wimbledon sign Solihull midfielder Maycock

Callum Maycock began his career at Coventry and has been given another chance to play league football [Getty Images]

AFC Wimbledon have signed Solihull Moors midfielder Callum Maycock.

The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the Dons, moving on a free transfer after rejecting a new deal at Solihull, where his contract expires this summer.

Maycock joined the Moors in 2020 after leaving Coventry City.

He scored nine goals last season and was part of the Solihull side that lost on penalties to Bromley in last month's National League promotion final.

But he will now get the chance to play in the English Football League again after moving to south London.

Maycock, an England C international, told his new club's website: "I want to do what I can to help this club get into League One. Promotion is our target.

"I've shown that I can dart forward from midfield, get on the ball and as of last year, get goals to my name. The aim will be to continue that here. I’m excited to be in this place."