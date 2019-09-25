AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes suspended over numerous gambling breaches spanning nearly six years

Wally Downes has been charged by the FA for eight gambling breaches - PA

Wally Downes was immediately suspended by AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday after being hit with eight charges of gambling breaches by the Football Association.

The 58-year-old's alleged breach of betting rules over almost six years includes his first seven months in charge at the Dons and previously as a coach in the Indian football league.

Downes' future as Wimbledon manager was already in doubt as the side languished 22nd in League One, without a win from their 10 league matches.

"Wally has been charged by the FA for misconduct in respect of eight bets placed on matches between 30 November 2013 and 12 July 2019," the club said in a statement.

Glyn Hodges and the rest of Downes' coaching staff will take charge of Saturday's away game against Peterborough United. Wimbledon said they would launch independent investigations into the FA charges.

"Given the seriousness of this breach in regulations, the club has decided to suspend Wally with immediate effect," the club said. The suspension will allow "the club and Dons Trust boards to look at the allegations more closely and make a further announcement in due course."

An FA spokesperson added that Downes has until 4 October to respond to the charge. The former midfielder - a part of the Crazy Gang era of the 1980s - guided Wimbledon to a 20th-place finish last term, and his time at the club got off to a troubled start after he was forced to apologise over historic homophobic tweets.

Last year Kick It Out expressed concern at a message from Downes which sarcastically praises India for legalising gay sex.