AFC West Weekly: Top three training camp storylines for each team

We’re back with another update for Kansas City Chiefs fans on AFC West rivals.

With all NFL teams reporting to training camp by the end of July, we’ll take a look at the top camp storylines for the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Training camp location: Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.

Rookies report: July 22

Veterans report: July 26

Which other Chiefs rookies will step up? Expectations are high for the team’s two first-round picks in edge rusher George Karlaftis and cornerback Trent McDuffie. The hype is real for the rest of the 2022 draft class as well — how will Kansas City’s youth movement pan out?

How will the offense shape up? The Chiefs’ top four receivers and No. 1 running back are set, but who will fill the rest of those skill position spots with such strong competition? Also, the right tackle spot is up for grabs, especially with Lucas Niang starting camp on the PUP list . Will that spot go to the veteran Andrew Wylie or the rookie Darian Kinnard?

Will left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. show up to training camp? The Chiefs and Brown did not reach an agreement on a long-term extension, which leaves Brown playing on the franchise tag in 2022. Brown could hold out , but it seems more likely he’ll show up and play like normal in order to improve his price tag in 2023.

Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Training camp location: UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colo.

Rookies report: July 26

Veterans report: July 26

How will quarterback Russell Wilson settle in with his new team after being traded by the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason? Will Wilson develop a quick rapport with his receivers, or will there be growing pains?

How will the offensive line shape up by the end of camp? The interior offensive line is up for grabs, with three or four players battling for the guard spots and two guys duking it out for center. Also, Billy Turner will win the right tackle spot, right?