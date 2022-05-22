AFC West Weekly: The Russell Wilson MVP talk has begun

We’re back with another update for Kansas City Chiefs fans on AFC West rivals. Each week we highlight six recent and relevant stories about Kansas City’s division rivals: two stories each about the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Below you’ll find stories from the week of May 15-21.

NFL insider predicts MVP season for Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“Now, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora has predicted an MVP year for Wilson next season, his first with the Broncos. That’s music to the ears of fantasy football enthusiasts targeting the likes of Jerry Jeudy and KJ.Hamler in fantasy drafts this summer.”

It’s Russell Wilson hype season. That means the pundits are in full force with the hot takes — and believe me —Wilson winning MVP is a hot take. Not that he’s incapable — in 2020 he was the clear-cut MVP through the first half of the season. But it’s the second half of the season where Wilson will need to finish strong, something he’s struggled with lately. Can Wilson put together a complete season in 2022 with Denver?

Read the full story from Broncos Wire.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson has 7th-best odds to win NFL MVP award

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“Wilson has +1500 odds to take home NFL MVP honors this season, tied with Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott for seventh-best in the league, accoring to Tipico Sportsbook.”

On that same note, Wilson’s MVP odds are relatively high but not higher than other big names in the league, like Josh Allen (first), Patrick Mahomes (second) and Justin Herbert (fifth). Needless to say, Wilson has stiff competition in the AFC, particularly in his own division.

Read the full story from Broncos Wire.

Raiders trade WR Bryan Edwards to Falcons for 2023 draft pick

AP Photo/John Locher

“Just a day after the [Raiders] signed former Jets and Jaguars receiver Keelan Cole, they are sending former third round pick WR Bryan Edwards to Atlanta along with a seventh round pick in exchange for a fifth round pick.“

This is trade shows how rough some of the Raiders’ drafts have been over the years. Edwards never realized his full potential with the team, so Vegas ultimately decided it’d be better to get a day three pick than to have Edwards buried on the depth chart. Can’t say I blame the Raiders here, but it’s probably tough for their fans to accept that they basically wasted a third-round pick.

Read the full story from Raiders Wire.

Raiders sign former Bears OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

“Don’t adjust your screen. And don’t look at your calendar. Yes, the Raiders signed Tyrone Wheatley Jr, according to his agent. Yes, the son of former Raiders great running back Tyrone Wheatley. Wheatley Jr isn’t a running back, though. He’s a tackle.”

This is a cool bit of news. It’s a safe bet that Raiders fans will be rooting for Wheatley to make the team, or at least the practice squad, based on his lineage.

Read the full story from Raiders Wire.

Chargers steal show with 2022 schedule release video

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

“While many teams made it casual with a nice graphic to showcase theirs, the Chargers rose to the occasion with a sensational schedule release video that broke Twitter and brought a lot of amusement. Los Angeles’ social media team went all out in anime form to roast each one of its opponents.”

The Chargers absolutely won the day during the NFL’s schedule release on May 12. Fellow football fans and nerds (like me) will rejoice after watching this epic video.

Watch the video and read the full story from Chargers Wire.

What DL Morgan Fox brings to the Chargers

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

“…even after it appeared the [defensive line] was revamped, the work did not stop there as the team went out and signed Morgan Fox earlier this week. Fox previously played with the Panthers, where he appeared in all 17 games, starting nine of them. He accounted for 34 tackles, 26 pressures, two tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks.”

This is an excellent film breakdown by Gavino Borquez. Fox is a good signing for Los Angeles. He should be able to contribute right away with the ability to play several positions along the defensive line.

Read the full story from Chargers Wire.

