AFC West Weekly: Ranking the division’s defensive, special teams position groups

Wesley Roesch
·7 min read
In this article:
We’re back with another update for Kansas City Chiefs fans on AFC West rivals.

Normally, each week we highlight recent stories about the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. But July is slow, so instead, we’ve been ranking each AFC West squad based on position groups.

Last week we ranked offensive positions, so this week we’ll do defense and special teams. The players listed are based on current 53-man roster projections, although some fringe players who could make the team have been included as well.

Defensive line + edge rushers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Chargers: EDGE Joey Bosa, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, DL Austin Johnson, DL Morgan Fox, EDGE Khalil Mack; Christian Covington, Otito Ogbonnia, Chris Rumph II, Jerry Tillery, Kyle Van Noy

  2. Raiders: EDGE/DL Maxx Crosby, DL Bilal Nichols, DL Johnathan Hankins, EDGE/DL Chandler Jones; Matthew Butler, Vernon Butler, Kyler Fackrell, Neil Farrell Jr., Clelin Ferrell, Malcolm Koonce

  3. Broncos: EDGE Bradley Chubb, DL D.J. Jones, DL Dre’Mont Jones, DL Mike Purcell, EDGE Randy Gregory; McTelvin Agim, Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, Aaron Patrick, Malik Reed, Eyioma Uwazurike, DeShawn Williams

  4. Chiefs: EDGE/DL Frank Clark, DL Chris Jones, DL Derrick Nnadi, EDGE/DL George Karlaftis; Mike Danna, Joshua Kaindoh, Khalen Saunders, Taylor Stallworth, Tershawn Wharton

The Broncos and Chargers run a 3-4 defense while the Chiefs and Raiders run a 4-3. For comparison’s sake, I added edge rushers to this category because 3-4 outside linebackers are more comparable to 4-3 defensive ends than 4-3 linebackers.

The Chargers take the cake in this category. Bosa and Mack have 10 Pro Bowls between them and are top-five edge rushers in the league when healthy. L.A.’s defensive line is also boosted by a solid interior. The Raiders aren’t too far behind with two top-ranked edge rushers in Crosby and Chandler Jones, but their interior D-line still has some question marks. The Broncos are a little less top-heavy than L.A. and Vegas, but have a talented group across the board.

Unfortunately, there’s a sizeable gap between those three teams and the Chiefs when it comes to the defensive line and edge. Chris Jones is a standout as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league, but Clark has been on a downslide since arriving in K.C. and Karlaftis is an unknown as a rookie.

Linebackers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

  1. Chiefs: Nick Bolton, Willie Gay, Leo Chenal; Jermaine Carter Jr., Elijah Lee

  2. Broncos: Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton; Justin Strnad

  3. Raiders: Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown, Divine Deablo; Darien Butler, Kenny Young

  4. Chargers: Drue Tranquill, Kenneth Murray Jr.; Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Troy Reeder

This is the only defensive position group where the Chiefs have the top squad. Bolton, Gay and Chenal make up a strong front while Carter and/or Lee will provide some quality veteran depth. Pro Football Focus even ranked the Chiefs’ LB squad as a top-10 unit in the NFL.

The Broncos have a good squad as well with Jewell leading the way, although there’s a drop-off in the quality of their depth. The Raiders and Chargers, meanwhile, are hurting at linebacker — to such a degree that it is actually a major weakness on their defensive squads.

Safeties

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

  1. Chargers: Derwin James Jr., Nasir Adderley; Alohi Gilman, Mark Webb Jr., J.T. Woods

  2. Broncos: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson; P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns, Delarrin Turner-Yell

  3. Chiefs: Justin Reid, Juan Thornhill; Deon Bush, Bryan Cook

  4. Raiders: Tre’von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram; Tyree Gillespie, Duron Harmon, Dallin Leavitt

The Chargers take the top spot with this squad as well. James, a two-time all-pro, is the best safety in the division. Adderley is a good player whose stock is trending upward as well.

The Broncos have the division’s second-best safety in Simmons. He’s nabbed five interceptions in each of the last two seasons. The Chiefs have a deep squad from top to bottom, and it could be a great one if Reid returns to pre-2021 form. The Raiders have a good safety at the top in Moehrig who performed well as a rookie last year, but after him, there is a big drop-off in talent.

Cornerbacks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Chargers: J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr.; Bryce Callahan, Tevaughn Campbell, Michael Davis, Ben DeLuca, Kemon Hall, Deane Leonard, Ja’Sir Taylor

  2. Broncos: Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby; Essang Bassey, Damarri Mathis, Michael Ojemudia, K’Waun Williams

  3. Chiefs: L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, Trent McDuffie; DeAndre Baker, Lonnie Johnson, Chris Lammons, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams

  4. Raiders: Trayvon Mullen, Rock Ya-Sin; Anthony Averett, Nate Hobbs, Darius Phillips, Amik Robertson

The Chargers yet again take the top spot thanks to their offseason signing of Jackson, one of the best corners in the league. Samuel will probably take a second-year leap and Callahan is a quality nickel corner. Denver’s squad is good all around with Surtain as a bright spot. The Chiefs’ group is young with some questions, but Sneed and Fenton did a good job last year and McDuffie has plenty of promise as a rookie based on his college tape.

There’s a bit of a gap between the other three teams and the Raiders, who lost Casey Hayward during the offseason. The potential is there with the addition of Ya-Sin, but the success of their corner group hinges on Mullen staying healthy and playing more consistently at a high level.

Overall defense

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

  1. Chargers

  2. Broncos

  3. Chiefs

  4. Raiders

The Chargers are ranked No. 1 in three of the four positions, so of course they have the best overall defense in the division. Their team is filled with all-pro and Pro Bowl talent. It wouldn’t be surprising to see L.A. end up with a top-five defense by the end of the season.

The Broncos aren’t far behind the Chargers in terms of talent. They don’t have any major holes and boast one of the better secondaries in the league, along with two talented edge rushers. That can be three if Bonitto can flash as a rookie.

The Chiefs have good players scattered but plenty of questions as well. Their pass rush depends on Clark and a rookie defensive end, and the secondary has new faces with something to prove. The success of K.C.’s defense will rest on whether some of those guys can step up.

The Raiders’ defensive talent is mostly upfront. They boast an awesome defensive line with Crosby and Chandler Jones holding down the edges. They have scattered talent in the defensive backfield but plenty of question marks as well.

Special teams

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Chiefs: K Harrison Butker, P Tommy Townsend, LS James Winchester, KR/PR Mecole Hardman

  2. Raiders: K Daniel Carlson, P A.J. Cole, LS Trent Sieg, KR Kenyan Drake, PR Hunter Renfrow

  3. Broncos: K Brandon McManus, P Sam Martin, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer, KR/PR Montrell Washington

  4. Chargers: K Dustin Hopkins, P J.K. Scott, LS Josh Harris, KR/PR DeAndre Carter

According to Rick Gosselin’s 2021 special teams rankings, the Chiefs had the fourth-best special teams squad overall last season. That’s no surprise — among the NFL they ranked third in punt returns, fifth in kickoff coverage, first in punt coverage and third in net punting. Butker also had the second-best field goal percentage in the division.

Gosselin ranked the Raiders 11th thanks to Carlson’s 93 percent field goal percentage (good for fourth-best in the league) plus Cole’s first-ranked punt average at 50 yards per punt. The Raiders don’t have their returners solidified for 2022 but have some talented options.

Gosselin’s rankings have Denver at 27th. The Broncos had the worst kickoff return and kickoff coverage units in the league last year, although the addition of Washington as a returner should help Denver in the kickoff return game a bit. Denver also has Martin who was one of the better punters in the league last season.

Gosselin ranked the Chargers all the way down at 31st. L.A. was the best in the division at kick returns last year but somehow was the worst in the league at punting and punt returns. The additions of Scott and Carter should help L.A.’s special teams squad climb league rankings.

1

1

