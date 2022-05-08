AFC West Weekly: Raiders president fired, alleges hostile workplace

We’re back with another update for Kansas City Chiefs fans on AFC West rivals. Each week we highlight six recent and relevant stories about Kansas City’s division rivals: two stories each about the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Below you’ll find stories from the week of May 1-7.

Dan Ventrelle says he was fired as Raiders president for raising misconduct concerns

“…the Raiders put out a very brief statement, saying simply ‘Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time.’ A few hours later, Ventrelle put out a statement that confirmed his firing along with some serious allegations against owner Mark Davis. Ventrelle says he had several female employees of the Raiders complain of a hostile work environment.”

This looks like the beginning of a messy situation that may only get bigger as more facts come out. The NFL is looking into the Raiders’ workplace culture right now. None of us know the extent of how bad this is or could get, but it definitely gives off vibes similar to the Washington Commanders situation.

Read the full story from Raiders Wire here.

Raiders projected to receive three compensatory picks in 2023

“Despite adding more than 20 players in free agency, most of them won’t count against the formula. As far as those who do count against the formula, the Raiders lost six and gained three, putting them at a total of three compensatory picks according to over the cap.”

This is actually surprising given how many players the Raiders added during the offseason. It looks like they could still receive a few late-round picks. It’s worth noting that the Chiefs are projected to receive a third- and seventh-round pick for losing front office executive Ryan Poles and defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

Read the full story from Raiders Wire here.

Broncos will play Jaguars in London in Week 8

“The Denver Broncos will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 30, the NFL announced Wednesday. Jacksonville will be the designated “home” team, which means Denver will not lose a game at Empower Field at Mile High this season.”

With Russell Wilson at the helm, it seems like the Broncos are once again an attractive option to play in special games like these. Don’t be surprised to see Denver in quite a few primetime games as well in 2022.

Read the full story from Broncos Wire here.

Colin Cowherd says Broncos have won the 2022 offseason

“In addition to trading for Wilson, Broncos general manager George Paton most notably added Randy Gregory, re-signed Kareem Jackson and drafted Nik Bonitto in the second round. During The Herd With Colin Cowherd on Monday, Cowherd acknowledged the Broncos’ moves this offseason, saying, ‘They should be a Super Bowl favorite for the next several years.'”

The Broncos are suddenly a sexy pick to win the Super Bowl after adding the star players mentioned above. They’ve been appearing in many top-10 power rankings and are tied for the third-best odds to win the AFC. Needless to say, the Chiefs will have some strong competition in the AFC West for the foreseeable future.

Read the full story from Broncos Wire here.

Chargers sign CB Bryce Callahan

“On Tuesday, Los Angeles signed veteran CB Bryce Callahan. In Callahan’s six-year career with the Bears and Broncos, he’s accrued 194 tackles and 6 interceptions across 66 total games and 45 starts.”

This is a solid pickup for the Chargers who still needed help at cornerback even after taking a couple in the late rounds of the draft. Callahan will likely play slot corner for L.A.

Read the full story from Chargers Wire here.

Chargers officially sign LB Kyle Van Noy

“On Thursday, Los Angeles agreed to terms with veteran hybrid linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The 31-year-old Van Noy has spent time in Detroit, New England, and Miami, where he’s racked up 28.5 career sacks, 424 total tackles, and forced ten turnovers: 7 fumbles and three interceptions.”

This is also a solid pickup for the Chargers. Van Noy should contribute as a rotational pass rusher for L.A. by periodically relieving Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Read the full story from Chargers Wire here.

