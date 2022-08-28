AFC West Weekly: Preseason Week 3 results, standouts for each team

We’re back with another update for Kansas City Chiefs fans on AFC West rivals.

This week we’re highlighting preseason Week 3 results, standouts and underperformers for the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. This is the final AFC West Weekly of the year. In two weeks following Week 1, we’ll begin a weekly series reviewing the division’s standings.

Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Results: Chiefs beat Packers 17-10

Standouts: TE Matt Bushman, LB Darius Harris

Underperformers: CB Joshua Williams, LB Jermaine Carter

It’s unfortunate that Bushman suffered a broken clavicle, as he put together a great performance that may have earned him a roster spot pre-injury. He finished the day with three receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns. It seems likely that the team will stash Bushman on IR and give him another shot down the line. Harris had an awesome day with three tackles, including a drive where he made a stop three plays in a row.

Williams and Carter both had rough outings. Williams allowed four receptions for 52 yards per Pro Football Focus. His performance won’t affect his roster status — he’ll still make the team, but it just shows that rookies have to go through some growing pains. Carter didn’t stand out in his last chance to make the team, and he was even thrown to the ground on a play. With Harris playing well, it seems like a long shot for Carter to make the final 53.

Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Results: Broncos beat Vikings 23-13

Standouts: RB Mike Boone, WR Montrell Washington

Underperformers: CB Donnie Lewis, backup QBs

Boone had another good preseason outing with 44 yards on five carries, proving he may be worthy of some playing time during the regular season. Washington continues to impress as the team’s utility man, earning an 11-yard rushing touchdown. Washington can play receiver and running back, and can also return kicks and punts, making him one of the most versatile players in Denver.

Story continues

As for underperformers, here’s what Brandon Walker over at Broncos Wire had to say:

“Lewis was picked on heavily by Vikings quarterbacks in the second half of the game. There were several times where the ball was thrown his way and he didn’t even turn his head around. If you are wanting to make a 53-man roster in the NFL as a cornerback, you have to get your head around to look for the ball. At the end of the first half, the Broncos had 1:49 and three timeouts to go 90 yards. Instead, quarterback Brett Rypien led Denver only 23 yards … At the end of the game, the Broncos only had 12 yards to go for a touchdown to close out Minnesota, which would have really boosted the stock of quarterback Josh Johnson. Instead, Denver only came away with three, in large part to costly penalties and playcalling.”

Las Vegas Raiders

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Results: Raiders beat Patriots 23-6

Standouts: DE Tashawn Bower, LB Luke Masterson

Underperformers: OT Alex Leatherwood, DE Clelin Ferrell

The Raiders defense had a standout day overall against the Patriots, with Bower and Masterson leading the way. Here’s what our friend Luke Straub at Raiders Wire had to say about their performances:

“Tashawn Bower followed his impressive game last week against the Dolphins with an even better performance to close the preseason, possibly earning a roster spot in the process. Bower notched two QB sacks, a QB hit, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and five total tackles. Masterson had a hand in the defense’s banner day, intercepting a pass from [Mac] Jones. He got some help from defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., who supplied pressure, and Masterson added a nifty return after his INT … He also made several special teams tackles, which only strengthened his case for making the 53-man roster.”

Straub had not-so-great things to say about Leatherwood and Ferrell:

“[Leatherwood] had multiple embarrassingly-bad plays, most notably getting pushed back and thrown to the ground by an undrafted free agent near the end of the first half. I don’t know what the Raiders plan to do with Leatherwood, but he needs a lot of practice and perhaps some sort of reset with his fundamentals. He’s too physically gifted to play so poorly. [Ferrell] didn’t record a single stat, and I didn’t see him flash much playmaking ability, though he must have contributed to the defense’s strong performance on some level. But could this be the end of the road for Ferrell in Las Vegas? With strong performances from Bower, Koonce, and others, and a new regime in town, it certainly could be.”

Los Angeles Chargers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Results: Chargers lose to Saints 10-27

Standouts: RB Joshua Kelley, DL Christian Covington

Underperformers: QB Easton Stick, S J.T. Woods

Alex Katson of Chargers Wire was impressed with Kelley’s six-carry, 40-yard performance, saying Kelley has “all but won the second running back job at this point.” Katson had this to say about Covington’s performance:

“Going into Friday’s game, the battle between Covington and Breiden Fehoko was the roster spot to watch … The veteran responded with his best performance of the preseason, consistently generating pressure in the passing game. Which player the Chargers keep will come down to preference: Covington is a pocket pusher who will affect the passing game. Fehoko is a run-stopper with less pass rush upside. Neither one will make it through waivers, making this a key choice.”

After a couple of solid preseason outings, Stick showed that maybe he isn’t quite ready for the team’s No. 2 quarterback role. Stick had 74 yards on 17 attempts and didn’t have any standout plays. Woods struggled with tackling again according to Katson:

“Woods looked more decisive on Friday but tackling continued to be an issue for the rookie. We’ve harped on his deficiencies in that area all preseason, but his lack of improvement is beginning to grow more and more concerning. At this point, I don’t see how the Chargers can be comfortable throwing him out there over Alohi Gilman in three safety packages to start the season.”

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire