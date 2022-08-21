AFC West Weekly: Preseason Week 2 results, standouts for each team

We’re back with another update for Kansas City Chiefs fans on AFC West rivals. Each week up until the beginning of the 2022 regular season we highlight recent and relevant stories about Kansas City’s division rivals: the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

This week we’re highlighting preseason Week 2 results for each AFC West squad, as well as game standouts and underperformers.

Kansas City Chiefs

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Results: Chiefs beat Commanders 24-14

Standouts: TE Jody Fortson, WR Justin Watson

Underperformers: RB Ronald Jones, CB Dicaprio Bootle

The Chiefs’ first-team offense featured some surprising names, with Fortson and Watson leading the way as the most impressive pass-catchers of the first half. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Watson with a pair of nice throws, and Watson ended the day with 53 yards receiving. Two of the offense’s drives were capped off by receiving touchdowns by Fortson, who saw his first game action since Week 6 of last season.

Jones had another quiet preseason with only one catch for three yards and no carries. It’s becoming increasingly clear that Jones will probably not make the team, which is a shock for some who thought Jones would be a strong contributor this season. Bootle, who has been competing for those last cornerback roster spots, allowed a touchdown and had a rough day overall, which begs the question whether he should earn a spot on the team’s final roster.

Denver Broncos

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Results: Broncos lose to Bills 15-42

Standouts: RS Montrell Washington, RB Mike Boone

Underperformers: CB Michael Ojemudia, LB Joe Schobert

Denver had a pretty bad outing against Buffalo, but there were still some standout Broncos. The rookie Washington continues to impress as a returner, earning 55 yards on two returns. Boone, who only had a few carries last season for Denver, showed some ability to shake off defenders in the backfield, which means he could be more than a special teams contributor.

The 2020 third-round pick Ojemudia had a tough day getting beat by Bills receivers, and unfortunately suffered a dislocated elbow during the game. Schobert was signed by the Broncos last week as a depth piece but his poor tackling in this game makes one wonder whether he’ll even make the team at this point.

Las Vegas Raiders

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Results: Raiders beat Dolphins 15-13

Standouts: QB Jarrett Stidham, WR Tyron Johnson

Underperformers: RG Lester Cotton, RT Alex Leatherwood

Stidham led an impressive opening drive which included a fourth-down conversion and ended with a rushing touchdown by rookie running back Zamir White. Stidham went 7-for-10 with 80 yards passing on the day. Johnson, a journeyman who joined the Raiders last season, had a good day with four catches for 32 yards, showing he may have a place in the team’s offensive system this year.

Las Vegas continues to have offensive line woes, with both Cotton and Leatherwood allowing sacks and overall just looking bad. At some point those two have been projected to start but that’s unclear after their poor preseason performances.

Los Angeles Chargers

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Results: Chargers lose to Cowboys 18-32

Standouts: WRs Joshua Palmer, Michael Bandy

Underperformers: Chargers special teams

Palmer, entering his second season, seems poised for a breakout after a strong training camp and preseason. He earned three receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown, locking in his status as the team’s third receiving option. Bandy, who is a long shot to make the team but could catch on elsewhere, had a great day as well with eight receptions for 69 yards and one score.

The Chargers’ special teams coverage units had just about the worst day possible. They allowed a kick return touchdown and a punt return touchdown, both to KaVontae Turpin. The Chargers had one of the worst special teams units in the league last season, and it looks like they could be headed in that same direction if this preseason game is an indicator of what’s to come.

