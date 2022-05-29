AFC West Weekly: Chargers offensive trio voted best in NFL

We’re back with another update for Kansas City Chiefs fans on AFC West rivals. Each week we highlight six recent and relevant stories about Kansas City’s division rivals: two stories each about the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Below you’ll find stories from the week of May 22-28.

Ranking NFL 2022 'Triplets,' Part II: Chargers edge out Bengals for top spot; Chiefs slipping

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“Herbert’s remarkable first two seasons, Ekeler’s breakout as maybe the league’s best pass-catching running back, and Allen’s year-to-year consistency are likely what earned Los Angeles just a single more first-place vote than Cincinnati, and made the Chargers the No. 1 team in this year’s Triplets Rankings.”

It’s difficult to disagree with this QB-RB-WR trio being the best in the NFL. It’s certainly the most well-rounded. What surprises me more is that the Chiefs’ trio of Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Travis Kelce fell to fourth below the Bills’ trio of Josh Allen, Devin Singletary and Stefon Diggs. Would I take Diggs over Kelce, Allen over Mahomes, Singletary over Edwards-Helaire? Maybe Singletary, but the other two are questionable.

Read the full story from CBS Sports.

Battle for starting right tackle underway for Chargers

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

“Los Angeles entered this offseason with the position seen as one of its holes after Bryan Bulaga was released. However, after passing up on the free agency pool and draft altogether, the team seems comfortable with returners Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton battling it out for the job.”

The Chargers have a deep roster with very few holes. This right tackle position happens to be one of them. It’s an interesting battle to watch when training camp begins this summer.

Read the full story from Chargers Wire.

Judge denies NFL motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit over leaked emails

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

“Lawyers representing the leauge sat in a courtroom today along with former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and brought separate motions to move Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL to arbitration and to dismiss the case altogether. Both were denied.”

More problems for the Raiders organization as former coach Jon Gruden tries to get paid the rest of his contract. This situation will continue to drag on and there might be more dirt and drama uncovered as it continues.

Read the full story from Raiders Wire.

If Colin Kaepernick is ready to go he makes perfect sense for Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“…[Kaepernick] is finally getting a shot and if he shows the Raiders he is in shape and ready to go, there is every reason for the team to sign him and let him compete for a job. According to reports, the workout went well.“

610 Sports Radio host Carrington Harrison talked about this on his show, saying he believes Kaepernick’s recent workout with the Raiders was meant to be a distraction from the current Gruden situation. I’m inclined to agree, given that the timing is suspect. We’ll see if that’s the case, though, depending on whether Kaepernick actually gets signed.

Read the full story from Raiders Wire.

Broncos' over/under win total for 2022 set at 10.5

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“The Denver Broncos have been given an over/under win total for the 2022 NFL season of 10.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook … The Broncos also have +1500 odds to win the Super Bowl, which now represents the sixth-best odds in the NFL, according to Tipico.”

I recently predicted 10 wins for Denver, so this figure seems about right. The Broncos will see plenty of tough opponents this season. Their stretch in December and January is absolutely brutal, with a six-game run of Ravens-Chiefs-Cardinals-Rams-Chiefs-Chargers. Russell Wilson, who has notably had rough outings in the second half of recent seasons, will need to turn it on in 2022 to make it over 10 wins.

Read the full story from Broncos Wire.

Broncos CB Pat Surtain makes PFF’s 25 under 25 list

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

“It has been announced that Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is one of the the the NFL’s top players under the age of 25, according to Pro Football Focus, an advanced stats website. PFF ranked Surtain No. 20 on their list of 25 best players under 25.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Surtain turn up the heat in 2022 and be named an all-pro. He had a great rookie season and will only get better from here.

Speaking of PFF’s under-25 list, it’s worth noting that Chiefs center Creed Humphrey made the list after putting together an elite rookie season where he was PFF’s top-graded center and fourth-highest overall offensive lineman.

Read the full story from Broncos Wire.

