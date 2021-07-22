AFC West training camp storylines to watch 'NFL Total Access'
'NFL Total Access' crew discusses what AFC West training camp storylines to watch. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The New Orleans Saints may have more viable options at defensive end than roster spots. Who could be on the roster bubble in training camp?
Greg Knapp, the New York Jets' passing game specialist and longtime NFL assistant coach, died Thursday, five days after being struck by a motorist.
The longtime NFL assistant suffered critical injuries in a biking accident last Saturday near Oakland, Calif.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had more interesting things to say about the mystery team that stuck with "that mother [expletive]" rather than signing him in free agency.
After an extended Twitter tirade on Tuesday regarding the NFL’s vaccination rules and the vaccine generally, Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been silent. After the news of Thursday’s memo from the NFL to all teams explaining that an outbreak among non-vaccinated players and/or staff that results in a cancellation will trigger a forfeiture, another Bills [more]
Shailene appears to be hitting back at claims that she's to blame for his decision.
The 2021 NBA champs found a great on at No. 15 during the 2013 draft. We take a look at who went ahead of the "Greek Freak."
With talks of Oklahoma and Texas exploring membership with the SEC, it got us thinking Big Ten expansion with a big IF. Here are ten teams that make sense.
Five years ago, quarterback Paxton Lynch signed a four-year, $9.476 million contract with the Broncos. He’s currently getting far less than that in Saskatchewan. Via Justin Dunk of 3downnation.com, Lynch will receive a salary of only $65,000 from the Roughriders in 2022. He also gets $3,600 for housing, $200 for each game in which he’s [more]
It's been almost 10 years since the SEC expanded to 14 teams. Who would be the winners and losers if Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for SEC?
BOSTON (AP) The most decorated man in NBA history will be giving the public a chance to own some of the prized memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career. Bill Russell announced Thursday he is offering hundreds of items from his personal collection, including trophies, rings, basketballs, jerseys, letters, photos and other keepsakes. The items span his 13-year career as a player and coach for the Boston Celtics, and also feature mementos chronicling his work during the civil rights movement and beyond.
Taylor and ESPN were unable to agree on a contract extension.
Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul can decline options and join the free-agent frenzy in August. A look at the NBA offseason for the Lakers and Clippers.
He may not play another down for the Packers, but he's getting his Bucks ring.
The Big 12 is beginning to discuss contingencies Thursday, as it’s obvious that it would be a devastating blow to lose Texas and Oklahoma. Expect the Big 12 to be aggressive in adding schools.
In case you somehow missed it, Texas and Oklahoma have both reached out to the SEC about joining. Here are winners and losers from the proposed move.
With talk that Oklahoma and Texas have made overtures to join SEC, USA TODAY Sports breaks down likely candidates who could be invited to join Big 12.
It's going to be very tough for anyone to beat this look.
The Raptors reportedly are considering trading back in the draft for the right price. Could the Warriors make a move up the board and select Jalen Suggs?
Larry Legend was a stone-cold assassin on the hardwood in more ways than one.