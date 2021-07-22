AFC West training camp storylines to watch 'NFL Total Access'

The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) The most decorated man in NBA history will be giving the public a chance to own some of the prized memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career. Bill Russell announced Thursday he is offering hundreds of items from his personal collection, including trophies, rings, basketballs, jerseys, letters, photos and other keepsakes. The items span his 13-year career as a player and coach for the Boston Celtics, and also feature mementos chronicling his work during the civil rights movement and beyond.