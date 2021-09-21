AFC West standings: Raiders have tiebreaker edge over Broncos

The Denver Broncos are 2-0 to begin the 2021 NFL season, but they aren’t the top-ranked team in the AFC West entering Week 3.

The Las Vegas Raiders are also undefeated, and they’re currently above the Broncos based on a tiebreaker. Here’s how the AFC West standings look after two weeks of play.

Team Record Div. Conf. Las Vegas Raiders 2-0 0-0 2-0 Denver Broncos 2-0 0-0 1-0 Kansas City Chiefs 1-1 0-0 1-1 Los Angeles Chargers 1-1 0-0 0-0

The first three tiebreakers (head-to-head, division record and common games) do not apply for Denver and Las Vegas yet, so the fourth tiebreaker (conference record) gives the Raiders an edge. Las Vegas already has two wins in the AFC while the Broncos only have one.

Denver and the Raiders won’t face off until Oct. 17, with another showdown scheduled for Dec. 26. The Broncos will face the Chiefs on Dec. 5 and Jan. 9 and the Chargers on Nov. 28 and Jan. 2. Those division games will likely have big implications for the final AFC West standings.

It’s still very early, but Denver’s off to a good start in the division race.

