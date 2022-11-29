AFC West standings, playoff picture after Week 12
The Chargers improved to 6-5 after beating the Cardinals on Sunday.
After the win, how does Los Angeles stack up with the other teams in the AFC West?
Here’s a look at the division standings entering Week 13:
1. Chiefs (9-2)
2. Chargers (6-5)
3. Raiders (4-7)
4. Broncos (3-8)
And, a look at the playoff picture:
1. Chiefs (9-2)
2. Dolphins (8-3)
3. Titans (7-4)
4. Ravens (7-4)
5. Bills (8-3)
6. Bengals (7-4)
Chances of making the playoffs: 75%
7. Jets (7-4)
Chances of making the playoffs: 58%
8. Patriots (6-5)
Chances of making the playoffs: 43%
9. Chargers (6-5)
Chances of making the playoffs: 45%
10. Colts (4-7-1)
Chances of making the playoffs: 2%
AFC playoff matchups if the season ended today:
No. 2 Dolphins vs. No. 7 Jets
No. 3 Titans vs. No. 6 Bengals
No. 4 Ravens vs. No. 5 Bills