AFC West standings, playoff picture after Week 11
The Chargers improved to 6-4 after defeating the Steelers on Sunday night.
After the win, how does Los Angeles stack up with the other teams in the AFC West?
Here’s a look at the division standings entering Week 12:
1. Chiefs (7-4)
2. Chargers (6-4)
3. Raiders (5-5)
4. Broncos (5-5)
And, a look at the playoff picture:
1. Titans (8-3)
2. Ravens (7-3)
3. Patriots (7-4)
4. Chiefs (7-4)
5. Bengals (6-4)
6. Chargers (6-4)
7. Bills (6-4)
AFC playoff matchups if the season ended today:
No. 2 Ravens vs. No. 7 Bills
No. 3 Patriots vs. No. 6 Chargers
No. 4 Chiefs vs. No. 5 Bengals