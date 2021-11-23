AFC West standings, playoff picture after Week 11

The Chargers improved to 6-4 after defeating the Steelers on Sunday night.

After the win, how does Los Angeles stack up with the other teams in the AFC West?

Here’s a look at the division standings entering Week 12:

1. Chiefs (7-4)

2. Chargers (6-4)

3. Raiders (5-5)

4. Broncos (5-5)

And, a look at the playoff picture:

1. Titans (8-3)

2. Ravens (7-3)

3. Patriots (7-4)

4. Chiefs (7-4)

5. Bengals (6-4)

6. Chargers (6-4)

7. Bills (6-4)

AFC playoff matchups if the season ended today: