AFC West standings, playoff picture after Week 13

The Chargers fell to 6-6 after losing to the Raiders on Sunday.

After the loss, how does Los Angeles stack up with the other teams in the AFC West?

Here’s a look at the division standings entering Week 13:

1. Chiefs (9-3)

2. Chargers (6-6)

3. Raiders (5-7)

4. Broncos (3-9)

And, a look at the playoff picture:

1. Bills (9-3)

2. Chiefs (9-3)

3. Ravens (8-4)

4. Titans (7-5)

5. Bengals (8-4)

6. Dolphins (8-4)

7. Jets (7-5)

Chances of making the playoffs: 49%

8. Patriots (6-6)

Chances of making the playoffs: 25%

9. Chargers (6-6)

Chances of making the playoffs: 30%

10. Raiders (5-7)

Chances of making the playoffs: 16%

AFC playoff matchups if the season ended today:

No. 2 Chiefs vs. No. 7 Jets

No. 3 Ravens vs. No. 6 Dolphins

No. 4 Titans vs. No. 5 Bengals

