AFC West standings, playoff picture after Week 10
The Chargers dropped to 5-4 after falling to the Vikings last Sunday, 27-20.
After the loss, how does Los Angeles stack up with the other teams in the AFC West?
Here’s a look at the division standings entering Week 11:
1. Chiefs (6-4)
2. Chargers (5-4)
3. Raiders (5-4)
4. Broncos (5-5)
And, a look at the playoff picture:
1. Titans (8-2)
2. Bills (6-3)
3. Ravens (6-3)
4. Chiefs (6-4)
5. Steelers (5-3-1)
6. Patriots (6-4)
7. Chargers (5-4)
AFC playoff matchups if the season ended today:
No. 2 Bills vs. No. 7 Chargers
No. 3 Ravens vs. No. 6 Patriots
No. 4 Chiefs vs. No. 5 Steelers