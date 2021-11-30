AFC West standings, playoff picture after Week 12

In this article:

The Chargers dropped to 6-5 after falling to the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

After the loss, how does it affect Los Angeles, and how does it stack up with the other teams in the AFC West and conference?

Here’s a look at the division standings entering Week 13:

1. Chiefs (7-4)

2. Chargers (6-5)

3. Raiders (6-5)

4. Broncos (6-5)

And, a look at the playoff picture:

1. Ravens (8-3)

2. Patriots (8-4)

3. Titans (8-4)

4. Chiefs (7-4)

5. Bengals (7-4)

6. Bills (7-4)

7. Chargers (6-5)

AFC playoff matchups if the season ended today: